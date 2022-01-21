Newport Aquatic Center
Submitted photo

The Newport Parks and Recreation Department announces adjustments to the operational hours of the Newport Aquatic Center starting Jan. 25. Hours are being adjusted due to staffing shortages that are being felt locally and nationally. The Newport Aquatic Center will return to normal operational hours as soon as staffing returns to an adequate level to provide a safe environment to the patrons.

Visit https://newportoregon.gov/pool, contact the Recreation and Aquatic Center at (541) 265-7783, or see below for the temporary pool schedule changes.

Aquatic Center Schedule- Beginning January 25, 2022

Lap Pool

Weekdays

 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Lap

7 am-1 pm

5:30-7 pm (1 lane

available)

7 am-1 pm

5:30-7 pm (1 lane

available)

7 am-1 pm

5:30-7 pm (1 lane

available)

7 am-1 pm

5:30-7 pm (1 lane

available)

Aerobics

8:45-9:45 am

8:45-9:45 am

8:45-9:45 am

8:45-9:45 am

Swim Team

3:30-7 pm

3:30-7 pm

3:30-7 pm

3:30-7 pm

Saturdays

Lap

8 am-6 pm

Boot Camp

8:30-9:30 am

Water Sports

2-4 pm

Rec Swim

12:30-2 pm

Swim Team

9 am-1 pm

 
Number of lanes available during boot camp, water sports, and rec swim times will depend on number of participants in each activity and pool staff will adjust lanes accordingly.

Activity Pool

Weekdays

 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Open Swim

7 am-12 pm

4:30-5:30 pm

7 am-12 pm

5-7 pm

*Closed 5-6:20 pm

during group swim

lesson sessions

7 am-12 pm

4:30-5:30 pm

7 am-12 pm

3:30-7 pm

*Closed 5-6:20 pm

during group swim

lesson sessions

Independent Exercise

12-1 pm

3:30-4:30 pm

12-1 pm

12-1 pm

3:30-4:30 pm

12-1 pm

Rec Kids

 

4-5 pm

  

Boot Camp

5:30-7 pm

 

5:30-7 pm

 

Swim Lessons

Jan 19-Feb 4

 

5:00-6:20 pm

 

5:00-6:20 pm

Saturdays

Open Swim                 8 am-6 pm

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

What's your favorite way to spend the weekend?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.