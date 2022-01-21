The Newport Parks and Recreation Department announces adjustments to the operational hours of the Newport Aquatic Center starting Jan. 25. Hours are being adjusted due to staffing shortages that are being felt locally and nationally. The Newport Aquatic Center will return to normal operational hours as soon as staffing returns to an adequate level to provide a safe environment to the patrons.
Visit https://newportoregon.gov/pool, contact the Recreation and Aquatic Center at (541) 265-7783, or see below for the temporary pool schedule changes.
Aquatic Center Schedule- Beginning January 25, 2022
Lap Pool
Weekdays
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Lap
7 am-1 pm
5:30-7 pm (1 lane
available)
7 am-1 pm
5:30-7 pm (1 lane
available)
7 am-1 pm
5:30-7 pm (1 lane
available)
7 am-1 pm
5:30-7 pm (1 lane
available)
Aerobics
8:45-9:45 am
8:45-9:45 am
8:45-9:45 am
8:45-9:45 am
Swim Team
3:30-7 pm
3:30-7 pm
3:30-7 pm
3:30-7 pm
Activity Pool
Weekdays
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Open Swim
7 am-12 pm
4:30-5:30 pm
7 am-12 pm
5-7 pm
*Closed 5-6:20 pm
during group swim
lesson sessions
7 am-12 pm
4:30-5:30 pm
7 am-12 pm
3:30-7 pm
*Closed 5-6:20 pm
during group swim
lesson sessions
Independent Exercise
12-1 pm
3:30-4:30 pm
12-1 pm
12-1 pm
3:30-4:30 pm
12-1 pm
Rec Kids
4-5 pm
Boot Camp
5:30-7 pm
5:30-7 pm
Swim Lessons
Jan 19-Feb 4
5:00-6:20 pm
5:00-6:20 pm
Saturdays
Open Swim 8 am-6 pm
