The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will hold its first Women in Business Unplugged event from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the Pacific Maritime and Heritage Center, located at 333 SE Bay Blvd in Newport. This event was created to celebrate women in business and coincides with Women’s History Month celebrated during the month of March.
You will hear local prominent women business leaders share their wisdom and candid stories about their journeys that led them to their current positions today. It is sure to enlighten and inspire the audience with a new vision and fresh perspective about their own professional growth.
The featured women business leaders are Laura Anderson, owner of Local Ocean Seafoods; Kaety Jacobson, Lincoln County commissioner; Carrie Lewis, president / CEO of Oregon Coast Aquarium; Ursula Marinelli, executive director of Pacific Communities Health District Foundation; and Lesley Ogden, MD, MBA /chief executive officer of Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.
Jalene Case, owner of Jalene Case Coaching & Consulting, will serve as the emcee.
The event begins at 3 p.m. with the featured guests’ interviews and stories. At 4:30 p.m., questions will be taken from the audience. The Happiness Hour will be 5-6 p.m., offering refreshments and networking.
This casual, lighthearted event is designed to provide new insights and empower, educate and motivate women and men in the Newport and Lincoln County community. Many thanks to event sponsors Jalene Case Coaching & Consulting, Lincoln County Historical Society/Pacific Maritime and Heritage Center, and Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County.
More information and tickets are available at newportchamber.org or by calling the Newport Chamber of Commerce at 541-265-8801.
