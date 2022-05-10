The Newport Chapter of Surfrider will have their monthly chapter meeting outdoors at Nye Beach at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12. The event will be a family friendly cookout and potluck open to the general public. The chapter will provide vegetarian and meat patties for hamburgers. Snacks, salads, and dessert are potluck (get creative). Bring your favorite beverage, or the chapter has beer donated by 10 Barrel.
The meeting is an in person opportunity to set priorities and plan for the coming year. The next big volunteer opportunity is Otter Rock and Roll kids surf contest on June 11. Surfrider encourages anyone interested to come to the meeting and get involved.
It is also a social event. Toys, instruments, whatever you like to enjoy at the beach are welcome. Don't forget your chair. Since we are working towards zero waste, bring your own cups and utensils.
The gathering starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Nye Beach Turnaround.
PLEASE REGISTER SO WE CAN GET A HEAD COUNT FOR THE FOOD. Register at https://x.gldn.io/iBD0K9Y1Hpb
