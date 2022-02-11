A wonderful collaborative program with the Newport Recreation Center and the Newport Library. This book read is free to all Lincoln County residents. It is geared towards adults 40 years and older. It is a new and different way I am trying to inspire “change” in people to become healthier, more active and take personal responsibility for how they age.
An independent book read that kicks off Monday, Feb.14, and concludes Friday, May 13. This includes two opportunities to attend a question & answer meeting that will be led by Brenda Luntzel, the Fitness Specialist at the Newport Recreation Center.
This book I chose for the Newport Community Health Reads is a very informative, “to the point” self-help book that provides the current research and life-altering information for people to get back on track with their health. It is unfortunate that 70% of premature deaths is lifestyle related. People making the wrong choices that contribute to chronic diseases, dysfunction and as the book says, “decaying” instead of aging.
Purchase your own book online or check out a copy at the library.
Younger Next Year –
Live Strong, Fit, Sexy and Smart – Until You’re 80 and Beyond
2019 edition
Authors: Chris Crowley and Henry S. Lodge, MD
“An extraordinary book . . . it is easy to read, the science is right, and if one follows Henry Lodge's and Chris Crowley's recommendations, both mental and physical aging can be delayed. I wish my patients would follow their advice.” “Harry's Rules will change your life.” “One long, exuberant New Year's resolution.”
Please register at the City of Newport website so we can stay connected with each person during the book read. We will be communicating additional inspiring information and updates on the question & answer meetings.
