The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents the Newport High School Art Show from Feb. 12 through March 26 in the Classroom Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center. The exhibit features eight student paintings and illustrations based on the theme of “Winter Landscapes.” The exhibit is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
The Newport High School Art Show was organized and curated by Newport High senior Johan Martinez.
“There are a lot of talented artists at my school and I wanted to give them a platform on which to display their art to the public,” Martinez writes in his exhibit statement.
Several Newport High teachers helped to serve as judges and selected three works for awards. A student body award was also presented. The painting “Winder Wonderland” by Ariana received both a judges’ award and the student body award.
The Newport Visual Arts Center adheres to all health and safety protocols provided by the Governor’s Office as well as the City of Newport. All visitors to the VAC are required to wear proper masks.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center and serves as the regional arts council for Oregon’s seven coastal counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.