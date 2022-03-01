City of Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer announced the city’s participation in the “If I Were Mayor. . .” Contest. Sponsored by the Oregon Mayor’s Association, the contest gives fourth and fifth grade students, sixth through eighth grade students, and ninth through 12th grade students an opportunity to win a laptop computer. Contestants will describe through a poster, essay or video/PowerPoint presentation what afterschool opportunities they would like to see in the community, and any other ideas they would promote if they were mayor.
Sawyer reported that “the young people are the future leaders of Newport, and I look forward to their entries and ideas on what they would do if they were mayor.”
Fourth and fifth grade students will participate in a poster contest (the poster photo can be PNG, JPEG, or BMP files). Sixth through eighth grade students will participate in an essay contest through a Word document, PDF, PowerPoint, or Prezi. Ninth through 12th grade students will participate in a digital media presentation (MP4 Visme, Pitcherific, Videoscribe) Detailed contest information, including contest rules, is posted on the City of Newport website, at www.newportoregon.gov, and at city hall (city manager’s office), and the Newport Public Library.
There will be a local prize for the winners of each of the three categories. The local contest deadline is 5 p.m., Friday, March 18.
The projects of the local winners will be submitted to the Oregon Mayor’s Association which will select statewide winners. The first-place statewide winners and their parent(s) will be recognized at the Oregon Mayor’s Association Summer Conference in Newport.
Sawyer said that he is “looking forward to seeing what Newport’s future has to offer.”
Questions should be directed to Peggy Hawker, p.hawker@newportoregon.gov, or by telephone at 541-574-0613.
