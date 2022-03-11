The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents the Newport Paper & Book Arts Festival Invitational exhibition from March 12 to April 24 in the Runyan Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center. The new exhibition is in recognition of the festival’s 25th anniversary, taking place April 21-24, 2022, at the VAC and other local venues. The Invitational exhibition will include work by instructors spanning the festival’s 25-year history. The Runyan Gallery will be open Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 4pm, with a soft opening on March 12.
Following the last virtual festival in September 2021, the expanded 2022 four-day festival returns for in-person learning experiences, with 10 one-day workshops and two two-day workshops being offered. For more information on the 2022 Newport Paper & Book Arts Festival, visit https://coastarts.org/newport-paper-book-arts-festival/. Interested attendees can register by visiting https://coastarts.org/newport-paper-book-arts-festival/registration/ or by contacting festival coordinator Sara Siggelkow at ssiggekow@coastarts.org or 541-574-3364.
The Newport Visual Arts Center adheres to all health and safety protocols provided by the Governor’s Office as well as the City of Newport. All visitors to the VAC are required to wear proper masks.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center, and serves as the regional arts council for Oregon’s seven coastal counties.
