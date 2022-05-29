The Newport Public Library will host a ribbon cutting celebration with friend Clifford the Big Red Dog to reopen the children’s department at noon Wednesday, June 1, at 35 NW Nye Street.
June 1 also begins the annual Summer Reading program for all ages. This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” Just like every year, the library has programs and prizes for everyone no matter what your age.
Join the library to sign up for this year’s Summer Reading program, a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon, robot crafts, cupcakes, fun with Clifford, prize for the best storybook character costume, and more fun.
The Children’s Department Ribbon Cutting and Summer Reading Kick-off Celebration is free and open to the public. The Newport Public Library Summer Reading 2022 is funded in part by the Newport Public Library Foundation, Ready to Read funds from the Lincoln County Library District, and the City of Newport. For more information, please visit www.newportlibrary.org or call 541-265-2153.
