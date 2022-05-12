The Newport Public Library will be hosting a program, "Celtic Harps, Rare Instruments and Wondrous Stories with Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter" from 2-4:15 p.m. Friday, May 20, by the fireplace in the Reading Room of the Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye Street.
The concert features Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter playing two Celtic harps, the rare Swedish Nyckelharpa, Ukrainian Bandura, Cittern and more. The audience will hear traditional instrumental music from Sweden and Ireland as well as heartwarming original compositions blended with stories of humor and adventure.
Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter are a Celtic harp and multi-instrumentalist duo. They share a background as progressive rock musicians who later discovered a love for Celtic, Renaissance and Swedish music on unique acoustic instruments. They hail from Oregon and tour extensively playing fine performing arts centers, theaters and intimate venues around the U.S. and Europe. Audiences are enchanted with their humorous and moving stories weaved with breathtaking music both traditional and original, taking audiences on a unique journey they will not soon forget. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojdHUOKSYhM
Lisa Lynne is a multi-instrumentalist and performer who has gained worldwide recognition for her original music featuring her Celtic Harp. She is widely acclaimed for composing memorable and heartwarming melodies on the Windham Hill/Sony music labels that have repeatedly placed in the Top 10 and Top 20 on the Billboard new age music charts. Her innovate work in therapeutic music and “Hands-on-Harps” programs have gained national recognition from NBC, CNN, and numerous newspaper and magazine articles including Wall Street Journal.
Lynne’s music is heard throughout the popular PBS special "Alone in the Wilderness," amongst many other soundtracks for commercial television and independent films. Lynne performs and teaches year-round and was recently named one of the 50 most inspiring women by Los Angeles Magazine. www.LisaLynne.com
Aryeh Frankfurter is a renowned Celtic harper and multi-instrumentalist who went from virtuosic progressive rock violin to intricate Swedish folk and Celtic Music. He began with classical violin at the age of three and studied music throughout his life. He has 17 albums to his credit, works on film and television scores as composer and arranger, and continues to teach himself to play a variety of instruments, most recently the rarely seen Swedish Nyckelharpa. He earned his master’s degree in philosophy as he was becoming one of the most successful street performers in the US. He is a full-time musician and producer whose uncommon approach to the Celtic harp and folk harp repertoire, his critically acclaimed albums have earned him high regard as an artist of extraordinary talents and abilities. www.Lionharp.com
“Celtic Harps, Rare Instruments and Wondrous Stories with Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter” is free and open to the public. This program is proudly sponsored by the Newport Public Library Foundation. For more information, please visit www.newportlibrary.org or call 541-265-2153.
