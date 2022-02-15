The Newport Recreation Center, with help from Clearwater Restaurant, announces their second annual Clean Beaches Art Contest Feb. 18 through March 13. The winter months tend to bring lots of small plastic pieces to our shores and Recreation Program Specialist Jenni Remillard wanted to do something about it.
“I noticed all the plastic at Beverly Beach last year and thought, I’m just one person, how can I make a difference?” Remillard said.
She decided to try to inspire people through her job at the recreation center. Teaming up with Clearwater Restaurant to offer a $100 gift card, the Clean Beaches Art Contest is a creative way to encourage people to participate. A three-week window provides plenty of time to find a convenient hour or two to clean the beach and create some natural materials art.
Participants will need to take a photo of their art and the trash they picked up and send it to Remillard. The photos will be posted on Facebook for a public vote for the winner. All art must be made from natural materials so it can be left on the beach. You know what to do with the trash!
Remillard can be reached at j.remillard@newportoregon.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.