The Newport Public Library was selected for a 2022 Consider This Mini Grant for Rural Libraries from Oregon Humanities. The Newport Public Library will be hosting a program with a panel, “Newport’s Diverse Paths to an American Dream: Join the Conversation” from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Performing Arts Center (PAC) in historic Nye Beach, 777 W. Olive Street in Newport, in the lobby area.
The theme of this program is American Dreams, American Myths, American Hopes, which will provide framework to explore the origins and aspirations of Newport and how this has changed for different segments of our community, which impacts us all. The program will include a panel discussion with a moderator and four panelists as well as refreshments and casual conversations with the panelists and moderator. This program will be an opportunity for meaningful conversations and community engagement.
The moderator is Alex Lluminquinga who was born in the country of Ecuador. He currently works for the Olalla Center as the Arcoíris Cultural Program Manager. Arcoíris Cultural is a cultural center that focuses on celebrating and supporting our underserved Latina/o/x, Guatemalan, and Indigenous populations in Lincoln County.
The panelists: Jose Hernandez-Hernandez is 17 years old and currently a Junior attending Newport High School. Both of his parents are from Veracruz, Mexico, but Jose was born in Newport. He enjoys helping his friends and volunteering for the Newport Public Library.
Kathy Sewell is the community employment coastal manager for Exceed Enterprises. Exceed Enterprises is a one-stop nonprofit serving Oregonians of diverse abilities through exceptional vocational, recreational, and personal development services. They help clients exceed expectations—their own and those of society—by building skills, confidence, connections and opportunities to be a vital part of the community.
Traci Flowers is the executive director and Founder of Grace Wins Haven. Grace Wins Haven’s mission is to assist the unhoused and others in need in Lincoln County, to utilize community resources, to create healthy living conditions, to set goals for independent living, to offer food, clothing and other needs and to provide a place to learn work and life skills.
Dr. Karen Gray is the superintendent of Lincoln County School District since July 2018. Dr. Gray has a BA and MA in Communicative Disorders/Speech Pathology from Cal State University Fullerton and a Doctorate in Education Policy and Management from the University of Oregon. She is also the president of the Newport Symphony Board, a member of the City of Newport’s 2040 Advisory Committee and board member of the Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County.
This program is made possible thanks to the support of Oregon Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Oregon Cultural Trust, The Standard, Stoel Rives LLP, the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA), and the City of Newport.
Newport’s Diverse Paths to an American Dream: Join the Conversation is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit www.newportlibrary.org or call 541-265-2153.
