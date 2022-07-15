The Newport Pride Committee is seeking all LGBTQ+ friendly businesses and individuals to help sponsor and underwrite costs associated with planning Newport’s first-ever Pride Celebration, which will be held from Sept. 16-18. Sponsors can contribute $200 or give that in-kind value in gift cards or products or hotel stays for drawings. Sponsors will receive a colorful window cling sticker to display their early investment and inaugural support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Among the activities planned include movie screenings of “Kinky Boots” and “Love, Simon” at the Newport Performing Arts Center, Drag Brunches at Zach’s Bistro, a Super Queer Fun Fair at the Newport Recreation Center, a Prom, and a Family & Friends Picnic at South Beach State Park. All events are open and welcoming to all.
“It’s beyond time that Newport holds its first Pride. Lincoln City and Yachats have held Pride events. A group of us started planning in 2019 for 2020, but the pandemic pushed that dream off a bit. Now we are excited and have so much enthusiasm and buy-in for Newport. We hope to be known as ‘the friendliest Pride,’” said Pride organizer and Newport City Councilor CM Hall.
Traditionally, Pride is celebrated in June; however, the Newport Pride Committee’s goal was to schedule the Pride events during the coastal shoulder season to support area businesses and appeal to locals and visitors alike.
Becoming a visible sponsor of Pride comes with increased consumer loyalty. According to Community Marketing & Insights, an LGBTQ market research firm, in 2019, LGBTQ+ adults globally held a combined buying power of approximately $3.9 trillion. LGBTQ+ consumers are savvy shoppers, and research shows they are more faithful to brands and businesses that are open and intentional about their support.
For more information and to sign up to sponsor, visit https://www.newportpride.us
