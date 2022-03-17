The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is thrilled to offer a fun and engaging variety of summer visual and performing arts camps for youth entering 1-12 grades. Camps range from half day to full day, from one-week to two-weeks, from Clay Camp to Shakespeare, and all feature high-quality instructors who celebrate all levels of experience – all you need is a little imagination.
“The expression of wonder on a child’s face when they discover something new is amazing. I am so looking forward to seeing that look for six weeks this summer,” said OCCA Arts Education Manager, Sara Siggelkow.
Class sizes are very limited so families are encouraged to enroll today. Scholarships will be available for all camps. More information is available now at www.coastarts.org/camps.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center, and serves as the regional arts council for Oregon’s Central Coast
Camp details:
Shakespeare Camp
Dates: June 19-30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Newport Performing Arts Center
Ages: Students going into Grades 6-12; all experience levels welcome
Instructors: Rod Molzahn, Milo Graamans
Tuition: $425 – scholarships are available
Before and After Care available
The 2022 Shakespeare Camp Directed by Rod Molzahn will feature a production of Shakespeare’s rollicking comedy “Twelfth Night.”
Count Orsino loves Olivia but Olivia is in love with the Count’s serving boy who is really a girl in disguise and is in love with Orsino who thinks she’s a guy. But then her twin brother, who she thinks is dead, shows up and everyone thinks he is her. Everything gets sorted out in the end with marriages all around and a song from the clown.
Join the Company and help bring this wonderful comedy of mistaken identity to life!
Visual Arts Camp I – Flora & Fauna
Dates: July 11 – 15, 9 a.m. to noon
Location: Newport Visual Arts Center
Ages: Students going into Grades 1-5; all experience levels welcome
Instructor: Sara Siggelkow
Tuition: $150 – scholarships are available
Before Care Available
The world around us can look different depending on your unique point of view. Campers will explore the plants and animals found on the coast through a variety of mediums and techniques. Camp will be facilitated by Sara Siggelkow, OCCA Arts Education Manager and Teaching Artist with help from other local artists.
Visual Arts Camp II – Habitat & Collaboration
Dates: July 18 – 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Newport Visual Arts Center
Ages: Students going into Grades 6 – 9; all experience levels welcome
Instructor: Sara Siggelkow
Tuition: $225 – scholarships are available
Before Care & After Care Available
What in their habitat helps plants and animals not just survive but thrive? Students will explore the theme of habitat together – choosing a message, creating a design, choosing the medium and creating a community art project. What is a community art project? A group working together to make a lasting project that each individual participates in – patience, respect, teamwork, community and art all rolled together to create a project others can enjoy!
In addition to the collaborative project, small individual pieces will be created for the campers to keep. Process will be facilitated by Sara Siggelkow, OCCA Arts Education Manager and Teaching Artist with help from other local artists.
Visual Arts Camp III – Stamp, Carve & Create with Clay!
Dates: July 25 – 29, 1-4 p.m.
Location: Newport Visual Arts Center
Ages: Students going into Grades 5 – 9; all experience levels welcome
Instructor: Laurie Barber
Tuition: $175 – scholarships are available
After Care Available
Playing with clay is fun! Spend the week creating ceramic pieces that incorporate stamping, carving and hand building. Campers will create their own designs and use natural materials to create texture, explore fun carving techniques and then add color and designs to their original pieces. Due to the time necessary to fire and finish the pieces, all finished pieces will be available for pick up after August 3, 2022. Stamp, Carve & Create! will be led by Laurie Barber.
Theatre Camp: Seussical, Junior and The Redemption of Gertie Greene
Dates: July 25 – August 5, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Ages: Students grades 3 – 7 – all experience levels welcome
Instructors: Jennifer Hamilton, Danika Simon
Tuition: $425 – scholarships are available
Before Care & After Care Available
Come see what you can be at OCCA’s summer theatre camp! Campers will audition for, be cast in and mount full productions together. Under the guidance of experienced directors and theatre educators, they will learn all about the all-inclusive art that is “theatre”!! Come find out about the Happy Box, camp dress-up days and earn prizes from the camp treasure chest as you create some of your best summer camp memories with us at the PAC!!!
Campers will be cast in two equal groups based on date of birth. The younger group will perform Seussical, Junior and the older group will perform The Redemption of Gertie Greene.
