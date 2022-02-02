Join the 2022 Seafood & Wine Festival To Go Festival and Celebration Series. The Newport Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to bringing you, your family and friends to Newport during the festival weekend Feb. 24-27 to celebrate all things Newport, seafood, and wine in the safest way possible.
While gathering under the large white tent, elbow to elbow, is not possible, the chamber hopes you will join in for a three-part series of celebrations. You will be able to participate in one or all ways.
#1 Newport Seafood & Wine To Go Festival:
The Newport Seafood & Wine To Go Festival marks the special Seafood & Wine addition that will then move into a quarterly wine club pickup. During the festival weekend, there will be six boxes with three bottles of wine each. Additional purchases to enhance your seafood and wine experience are also available.
Each wine box will come with a Zoom link specific to that box that will feature three winemakers who will talk about the aging process, tasting notes, growing information, and pairing notes. Boxes are available on the seafood and wine website.
#2 Newport Seafood & Wine Festival Tasting Trail
The Newport Seafood & Wine Festival Tasting Trail Passport will send you on a tasting trail through Newport. The free Passport will map out participating restaurants and retail shops. Each listing on the Passport will present something special for you – discounts, shopping, and tasting experiences, and of course the best seafood dishes Newport has to offer.
You need to visit at least 10 of the locations listed on the tasting trail during the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival weekend. Before leaving one of the locations, ask a staff person to stamp the box opposite the location visited on your Passport. Or check-in electronically by tagging your photos on social media using #newportseafoodandwine.
At the end of the weekend, you will turn in your stamped Passport to the chamber or designated drop-off location listed on the back panel of your passport or shown on your map during regular business hours. You will then be entered into a grand prize drawing for a “Deluxe Newport Vacation.”
You must be 21 years old to participate in the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival Tasting Trail unless you are the designated driver.
Stay tuned for the website with QR code scanning availability.
#3 Seafood & Wine Pairing Class
At 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, experience a Seafood & Wine Pairing Class with Chinook Winds Casino Resort Chef Michael Durham. Renowned Chef Michael Durham will prepare signature seafood dishes that will pair perfectly with distinct wines as demonstrated by Andre Wetzel, winemaker at Chateau Bianca Winery. Together they will talk about the types of seafoods and wine that pair just right and why.
More information is available by contacting the Newport Chamber of Commerce at (541) 265-8801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.