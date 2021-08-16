The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts welcomes Otis-based artist Sam Jacobson for her exhibit, “Have We Met?” running through September 26 in the Coastal Oregon Visual Artist Showcase (COVAS) at the Newport Visual Arts Center. Jacobson will be exhibiting a series of ceramic and mixed-media sculptures depicting human faces. The COVAS Showcase features artists living in Oregon’s seven coastal counties, with Jacobson representing Lincoln County. An informal gallery opening for “Have We Met?,” will be held at the VAC (777 NW Beach Dr.) on Saturday, August 7, noon-4pm, with the new exhibiting artists speaking at 2pm.
From her studio nestled in the forest of Cascade Head, “Pickled Heron Studio,” Sam Jacobson draws inspiration from her travels, her life experiences and the natural environment in which she lives. As a clay artist, she works with slabs, not a wheel, and her works tend to be more sculptural than functional. Her sculptures most recently have been shown at the Chessman Gallery in Lincoln City and The River Gallery in Independence.
“The human face is infinitely fascinating, whether someone I have known or just imagined,” Jacobson says.
“I love how the slightest tweak can completely change the mood or dynamic of an entire face. And I especially love how the face comes alive, complete with personality and a history, as my fingers work the clay.”
A former law professor at the Willamette University College of Law, Jacobson has been working in ceramics for the past 10 years and considers herself a self-taught artist. Along the way, she has drawn knowledge from various texts, videos and her membership in the International Ceramic Artist Network.
The Runyan Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 4pm. The Newport Visual Arts Center adheres to all health and safety protocol provided by the Governor’s Office as well as the City of Newport. OCCA currently recommends that all visitors to the VAC wear masks while in the building.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center, and serves as the regional arts council for Oregon’s seven coastal counties.
