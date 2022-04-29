The Newport Youth Symphony of the Oregon Coast (NYSOC) will perform their final concert of the season at 7 p.m. Monday, May 2, in Newport High School’s gymnasium. NYSOC is sponsored by the Newport Symphony Orchestra and provides music students the opportunity to play orchestral music with others, enhance their appreciation of music, improve their personal musical skills, and create excitement for playing their instrument.
"We have some really fun music this term," said Jenni Remillard, youth program coordinator. "They have been working hard and we are excited for this concert."
NYSOC is divided into two levels; a beginners group called Overture Strings, and an intermediate symphony.
"Orchestra participants are not necessarily assigned only to one particular group or the other. Music is chosen to accommodate a variety of playing abilities and players are encouraged to work on more difficult pieces and to assist in mentoring those with lesser skills. There is a good flow between the two groups,” said NYSOC director Barbara Wilcox.
Also debuting at the concert will be members of the Family Strings program. Family Strings is for students who are just beginning to learn an instrument. As they make their way through the program, eventually they will move into NYSOC starting in Overture Strings.
If you have a student who might be interested in playing or learning how to play, you can contact Remillard at youth@newportsymphony.org.
“We would love to hear from you! We need wind and string players," said Remillard. "Bringing interested students to the concert is a great way to pique their interest."
The concert will be on May 2 at the Newport High School gym, beginning at 7 p.m. NYSOC will take a break during the summer but will be back in the fall.
