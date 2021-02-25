The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents the 2021 Mayor’s Show from March 6 through April 3 in the Runyan Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center.
The Mayor’s Show features nine artists selected from the 75 Lincoln County artists who participated in the 2021 PushPin & ClothesLine Show during January and February. The nine artists were selected in consultation with Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer and OCCA VAC Director Tom Webb. Operating under COVID-19 protocols, the Runyan Gallery is currently open on Wednesdays and Saturdays, noon to 4pm.
The artists featured in the 2021 Mayors’ Show include Barbara Bush (Newport), Tish Epperson (Newport), Sue Friesz (Newport), Helen Kropp (Newport), Linda Luckini (Toledo), Jill Marks (Newport), Jane Myrick (Newport), Diane Peterson (Otter Rock) and Doug Yunker (Yachats).
Originally from Colorado, Barbara Bush creates recycled art, hand-dyed silks and fish rubbings.
Tish Epperson studied with two noted Southern California artists, Robert Neathery and Moni Gillette. Her vivid, highly colorful watercolor paintings have been exhibited in major galleries along the entire Pacific Coast, from Vancouver to La Jolla, California.
"I've been painting almost 75 years. Now I enjoy working on subjects I really care about: friends, family and places,” says Tish Epperson. “It is an honor to be accepted into the Mayor’s Show.”
Sue Friesz’s work has been in solo and group exhibitions, nationally and regionally. She holds a BA in Studio Art from University of Missouri, Kansas City, and a MA in Studio Art from the University of Central Missouri.
Helen Kropp has been represented in numerous one person and group shows, including the Northwest Watercolor Society and the Watercolor Society of Oregon, where she is a signature member.
Linda Luckini ran her own gallery, studio and antique shop in Toledo. She has taught painting at her studio, Linn Benton Community Colleges, Sunriver Resort and Crooked River Ranch.
Jill Marks is a gyotaku (Japanese fish printing) and wildlife print artist working primarily in oil and AKUA inks. Her work is currently shown at the New Zone Gallery in Eugene and the Laughing Crab Gallery in Yachats.
Jane Myrick delights in capturing the essence of exceptional places in her illustrations and paintings. Born and raised in Newport, Jane took her first art class at the VAC as an elementary schooler.
Diane Peterson has taken clay classes with the Yaquina Art Association and at the Lincoln City Culture Center. Her work is available at different galleries, gift shops and wineries in the Newport area.
Doug Yunker is Professor Emeritus from Boise State University School of Social Work, where he served on the BSU Interdisciplinary Humanities Board. His creative endeavors include watercolors, gauche, pen and ink, in addition to poetry, short stories and a novel.
“This group is another impressive lot,” says Mayor Dean Sawyer. “I’m endlessly excited about the creative talent in Lincoln County.”
The 2021 exhibition marks the 6th year for The Mayor’s Show at the VAC. The project was started in 2016 by former Newport Mayor Sandra Roumagoux and the Oregon Council for the Arts. The exhibit’s intent is to give more exposure to participating PushPin Show artists and to build connections between municipal employees and elected officials with the arts community.
The Newport Visual Arts Center adheres to all health and safety protocol provided by the Governor’s Office as well as the City of Newport. All visitors to the VAC are required to wear proper masks and have their temperature taken prior to entry.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center, and serves as the regional arts council for Oregon’s seven coastal counties.
