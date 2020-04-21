The title says it all – Every Artifact Has a Story!
This virtual exhibit focuses on artifacts based on the stories that they possess, rather than their aesthetic value alone. Many of these artifacts come from deep in the museum’s collection and others are currently on display.
Some of these artifacts have had a long journey before being preserved at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, while others tell the stories of Native American and Pioneer life right here in North Lincoln County. Many of these artifacts have been cozy in tissue paper and acid-free boxes, patiently waiting for their turn to shine and to reveal their intriguing stories.
Discover stories behind a Native American basket, a cone-top beer can found in the museum's wall, a claw-foot tub, a velvet quilt, a battered travel trunk, a diary from an early pioneer and many more.
Follow the link or simply visit the North Lincoln County Historical Museum website and click on the virtual exhibit logo. Once you're there, click on any of the 14 artifacts to reveal their stories through newspaper articles, documentation, information, links, historic photographs and more.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.