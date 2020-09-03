The North Lincoln County Historical Museum is calling on all of those who would like to participate in an online art show to be presented on the museum’s website.
The theme of this art show will be historic buildings and structures of North Lincoln County (Depoe Bay to Cascade Head). Paint, sketch or photograph your favorite historic building or structure in North Lincoln County and submit a high-resolution scan or photo of your work and email it to the museum.
The entries can be of any medium and any historic building or structure of your choice. Some examples of these buildings and structures are any from the strip in Depoe Bay, the Depoe Bay Bridge, Snug Harbor, Lincoln City Glass Center (Ballard Motors), the Nelscott Strip, the Oceanlake business strip, the Dorchester House, the Drift Creek Covered Bridge or any other of your choice. Submissions are due on October 10th and the show will be online from October 15th through the New Year.
This is a very inclusive online art show, open to all art ages/levels, and mediums. We hope that this art show will foster even more appreciation for historic buildings and structures so that they will be around for the next generation to enjoy.
Contact Director, Jeff Syrop (director.nlchm@gmail.com), to receive an entry form which will be submitted with your artwork. Submissions are free with a suggested $5.00 donation to help out the museum in these difficult times, but it is not required.
