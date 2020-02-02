Four video screens will soon be playing cultural and historical footage on a loop at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum (NLCHM) thanks to a grant from the Siletz Tribe Charitable Contribution Fund (STCCF).
These video screens will play Siletz Tribe cultural film ‘Skookum Tillicum’ in their Native American exhibit, a traditional Japanese glass fishing float video in the Japanese Glass Float exhibit, Model T footage in our Early Transportation exhibit and Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland home videos in the Pixie exhibits.
“Many thanks to STCCF for helping to enhance our exhibits and continue to preserve and interpret North Lincoln County History!” says NLCHM representatives “These videos will be up starting in February, so come check them out!”
New Exhibit
A new exhibit at NLCHM will be opening Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. about the Devils of North Lincoln County.
The Red Devils group formed in Taft and Devils Lake in 1933 to promote events like ‘The Redhead Roundup’ and the ‘Devils Lake Regatta.’ The group promoted events and entertained visitors with different shenanigans, including kidnapping redheads and throwing them in the ocean or lake, holding mock weddings and other general tomfoolery. The local businessmen had a large part in the success of tourism here in North Lincoln County, and were key in the ‘20 Miracle Miles Campaign.’
This Exhibit will showcase Red Devils photos, quotes from those who have experienced them, and artifacts, including a four-foot-tall parade float devil head, several Red Devil costumes and more. This temporary exhibit will open on Saturday, February 8 and run for all of 2020.
Presentation
NLCHM is inviting the community to join them for a presentation by Joyce Sherman on Highway 101 and the famous McCullough Bridges on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 2-3 p.m.
Learn how the Oregon Coast Highway was built and how fortunate we are to have McCullough’s bridges at almost every bay and river crossing. You’ll see a photo of the first bridge across Rocky Creek, as well as McCullough’s Ben Jones Bridge across the creek, and you’ll find out how Lincoln County was created. Learn how Ben Jones, Oswald West, Conde McCullough, and Sam Reed were important figures in the building of Hwy 101.
Joyce Sherman first photographed the Yaquina Bay Bridge when she was 12, using her father’s Speed Graphic 4x5 ‘press’ camera. They both entered photos in the State Fair later that summer; Joyce’s photo of the bridge won second place.
In 1962, she and her parents pooled their money to buy a cabin and a couple of acres of Logan Creek in Roads End. After 52 years of splitting her time between Roads End and Portland she and her husband Marty became full-time Roads Enders in 2014. Joyce is an avid fisherman and owns River Graphics, which provides design and marketing for sport fishing companies.
All events are free of charge. The North Lincoln County Historical Museum is located at 4907 SW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. Call 541-996-6614 for more information.
