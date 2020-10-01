The North Lincoln County Historical Museum is announced this week that they are reopening to the public after a long shutdown due to COVID-19.
The museum will be reopening on Wednesday, October 7, while closely following Oregon’s COVID-19 guidelines for Phase 2. the museum will have a limited capacity, will require physical distancing and face coverings, and the children's room will be temporarily closed. They will resume regular hours, Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, museum staff and volunteers have been busy working behind the scenes. They have made many improvements to existing exhibits, sent out newsletters and posted virtual tours and exhibits.
The museum has also created three new exhibits.
Pioneer Portraits bring photos of pioneers to life through their stories of trials and tribulations that come with homesteading on the Oregon Coast. Defunct Devices showcases all the technologies that were, in one way or another, replaced by the smartphone. These include, but are not limited to, an adding machine, typewriter, tape recorder, phonograph, and an amazing camera collection.
The mini theatre is now a complete exhibit with information on North Lincoln theatres and prints from actual local theatre posters.
"We’ve been able to stay active thanks to the North Lincoln community, county support, memberships, donations and a COVID-19 relief grant from Oregon Humanities," Museum Director Jeffrey Syrop said in a press release. "If you would like to help support the museum during these difficult times, please consider becoming a member, donating or supporting us through Amazon Smile.
"Be sure to check out our website for all the latest updates, virtual tours and exhibits, especially if you are unable to visit us during these difficult times. Thanks for the support and see you at the museum!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.