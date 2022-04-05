North Lincoln Eagles will have artisan crafts, garage sale items, house and landscape plants for sale. Lunch and desserts available for purchase Friday and Saturday.
Open Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, April 17, from 9-11 a.m. Located at 737 SW 32nd Street.
