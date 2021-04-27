Lakeview Senior Living presented North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance with plaques expressing gratitude for their help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plaques were made bearing these words: 2020: The Year of Gratitude. Lakeview Senior Living is grateful for the professionalism, flexibility, and compassion toward our residents and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re grateful that you’re our partners in healthcare.
“Our residents, staff, and families have experienced so much change last year so it’s a big deal to know that our emergency responders were there for us; reliable, dependable, and stable,” said Jennifer Whitmyer, Executive Director of Lakeview Senior Living. Everyone’s under enormous pressure, including the people at Pacific West and NLF&R.”
“Their personnel have suffered loss, stress, anxiety, and have had to endlessly adapt and yet they show up to every call, every time, to help our residents, adds Whitmyer. “Building relationships with our partners in the community such as Dr. Oksenholt, Jeff Mathia, Chief Dahlman, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, our doctors and medical providers has been gratifying. It’s such a testament of service to our local seniors and how united we are in helping them.” Dr. Oksenholt is the medical director for both Pacific West and the fire department. “
Dr. Oksenholt has a huge responsibility and he has been helping people in our area for so long that we want to express our appreciation of his dedication and service,” said Whitmyer.
“It’s important that our frontline teams have good relationships with local healthcare partners,” said Dee Navarro, Regional Director for Westmont Living. Who made a special trip with other representatives of Westmont Living to Lakeview for the presentation of the plaques. Westmont Living, the founding company of Lakeview Senior Living, is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. Rob Henderson, Senior Vice President of Operations; Jack McCarty, Senior Vice President of Marketing, and Navarro, joined Whitmyer, Joy Wilson, Community Relations Director, and Hannah Smith, Lifestyles Director for the presentations.
Chief Rob Dahlman represented North Lincoln Fire & Rescue. Jeff Mathia, General Manager of Pacific West Ambulance, and Celeste Hankins, Wheelchair Supervisor, represented Pacific West Ambulance. Dr. Erling Oksenholt represented both organizations.
Lakeview Senior Living offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Lakeview is one of the larger employers in North Lincoln County and is a Westmont Living community. For questions or more information call 541-921-8923.
