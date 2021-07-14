Put on your comfiest summer attire and sit back and relax as you attend the annual North Lincoln Hospital Foundation Summer Gala – this year held virtually and without charge on Saturday, Aug. 28.
From 5 to 6 p.m., join the online gala that will feature a mixture of live and pre-recorded moments including a welcome by Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital CEO Lesley Ogden, MD, and the foundation’s new executive director, Natalie Schaefer.
You’ll recognize friends from the community and will witness the emotional story about a local woman whose life was saved, thanks to the hospital’s emergency services and high-tech diagnostic imaging.
Along with the free virtual gala, the weekend of activities includes the 25th Annual Charity Golf Scramble, being held this year in honor of Ann Butler, a longtime and devoted member of the NLHF Board of Trustees. The scramble will be held Friday, Aug. 27, at Salishan Coastal Lodge & Resort. The shotgun start is at 1:30 p.m.
“While I am new to the community, I have quickly learned how important this hospital is to the wellbeing of residents as well as visitors,” Schaefer said. “The foundation has been instrumental in raising funds in support of health care services, and Ann Butler has been a driving force on the board that oversees these efforts. For this reason, we invite and welcome everyone to attend the Summer Gala, the golf scramble or both.”
Proceeds from this year’s event will support the new MRI building project, being constructed directly adjacent to the hospital.
To attend the gala, it is necessary to have a mobile device or computer with audio and registration is required. For complete info, visit samhealth.org/NLHFGala or call Leslie James, development specialist, at 503-780-8737.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.