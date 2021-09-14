When all members of a family operate on the same philosophy, children will feel trust, predictability and consistency. One critical aspect of nurturing children is developing their empathy, which is the focus of a Nurturing Parenting class series designed for families with children ages 0 to 8.
Sponsored by Parenting Success Network and Samaritan Health Services, the 12-week virtual series will be offered on Mondays beginning Sept. 20, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. In the series, parents will learn the art, science, strategies and techniques that promote empathy in children and form the basis of day-to-day family interactions.
Participants must have access to an internet device with camera and microphone. A limited number of touch-screen tablets and hotspots are available for loan.
For information and to register, send an email to hernanj@linnbenton.edu or call 541-497-4358.
