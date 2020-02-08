In January of 2020, NW Natural Gas Company admitted Airrow Heating to its Preferred Contractor Program.
The program provides customers with highly qualified HVAC contractors capable of inspecting, installing and repairing natural gas equipment. Having met NW Natural’s quality assurance standards, Airrow Heating is licensed, bonded, insured and now recommended by NW Natural.
Established in 2006, Airrow Heating has worked for over a decade to prove itself as a qualified HVAC contractor in Lincoln County. Owner Garrett Bush said he is honored to be part of NW Natural’s Preferred Contractor Program.
“We have focused our efforts on joining NW Natural’s Preferred Contractor program and are looking forward to beginning what I am certain will prove to be a strong and lasting relationship,” Bush said.
NW Natural’s Preferred Contractor Program is a competitive program catering to only the highest quality of service and most efficient equipment.
“Airrow Heating is a valued trade ally partner in the community and we are looking forward to a longstanding partnership,” said Cindi Fostveit, Community Affairs Manager for NW Natural.
About Airrow Heating:
Our mission is to passionately pursue comfort excellence for all of our customers by providing award-winning professional service, dedicated customer care, and continuing to seek growth opportunities by maintaining a well-trained and industry-leading staff.
About NW Natural Gas Company:
NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 750,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
