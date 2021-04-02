Even as Oregon Coast Community College plans a Fall 2021 term that will look a lot more “normal” than the current academic year – with many more in-classroom, on-campus courses planned along with enhanced student events and activities – students in the year of the pandemic continue to adapt to distance learning over laptops and mobile devices in living rooms, kitchens, and cars.
“We continue to be overwhelmed with admiration for our students as they navigate this unprecedented year,” said OCCC President Dr. Birgitte Ryslinge. “One cannot help but be awed by the way Oregon Coast students have stepped up to the pandemic conditions and continued working towards their academic goals with such tenacity and grit.”
Excelling academically at the college level is always praiseworthy, but to be able to do so in such trying circumstances is even more impressive. The Oregon Coast Community College family is honored to announce the recipients of the College’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List, and President’s List for Winter 2021.
To be eligible, students must have completed a minimum of six graded credits during the term, and have met the GPA requirements for the given level of honors.
Honor Roll: 3.25-3.49 Grade Point Average
Flor Aparicio-Reyes
Seth Bodtke
Megan Clark
Jayme Elmore
Jessica Fantroy
Kaylee Kappus
Kaylani McMillan
Veronica Mendoza
Liliana Munoz Valladolid
Mariah Sandoz
Caleb Sutton
Cierra Topete
Jason Velazquez
Emily Welch-Russell
Janet Zamorano Moreno
Dean’s List: 3.5-3.74 Grade Point Average
Jessica Beehner
Sara Birman
Emily Braunstein
Allene Brennan
Heather Bridges
Jessica Cawley
Heather Clair Simas
Danielle Clark
Allison Cleland
Rayanne Damrow
Harley Engen
Anastacia Flatt
Jessica Flores Martinez
Miranda Glover
Colin Hale
Ashya Jenkins-Smith
Taylor Keepers
Cora Kehr
Abigail Krupar
Patricia Majeski
Raven Martin
Xitlali Mason
Alina Mason
Joshua McAvoy
Leslie Melo Lira
Naphtali Meyer
David Potter
Yeliel Rinehart
Omar Ruiz Garcia
Savannah Russo
Gabriella Slaughter-Roark
Gage Stephensen
Ramon Topete
Amelia Valentine
Jade Weber
Connor Willeford
President’s List: 3.75-4.0 Grade Point Average
Tessa Adamson
Samantha Albright
Olivia Anderson
Hailey Baker
Diana Ayllin Baltazar Gonzalez
Amanda Barnhart
Christina Baskett
Larenda Bennett
Rebekah Bina
Emily Bjornsgard
Chyanna Blackburn
Cassandra Brandt
Tanaya Brown
Melissa Campana
Julia Clemens
Barbara Culbertson
Hailey Dalke
Jacob DeVries
Shaneon Dinwoodie
Cynthia Dorsey
Tabitha Drago
Megan Edgeworth
Jenny Elmore
Jessica Eubank
Angelina Felix Cantua
Mahala Fisher
Kimberly Fizznoglia
Sally Flatt
Michelle Fortin
Cristian Garcia Garcia
Robert Gaskins
Ira Gray
Patricia Hedrick
Arath Hernandez Castro
Jennifer Highland
Zanielle Hudson
Ashlee Johnson
Jordana Johnson
Patricia King
Katie Kirk-Brown
William Kunde
Brianna Lagula
Rita Latta
Crystal Linenko
Joel Lorenzo
Melissa MacDonald
Leta Main
Jacob Martin
Brenda Martin
Nikki Martinez
Guadalupe Martinez-Galicia
Jamie Martinson
Tayler McAlpine
Rebecca Meisner
Taelyn Miller
Renee Mooney
Kaitlyn Myers
Kaci Noah
Elva Noriega
Erin Nusbaum
Avarie Owens
Jennifer Margarette Parker
Julia Portaro
Samantha Raines
Taya Riley
Ashley Rodriguez
Alejandra Rosales Cortes
Tanya Russell
Justin Salisbury
Ethan Schutze
Kaitlyn Schwab
Shyla Sell
Tamara Sibley
Lauren Smith
Nicholas Spangler
Tiffany Stewart
Kelly Stinson
Tristan Sudborough
Joy Thayer
Joselyn Trujillo Teodoro
Cameron Vasquez
Shirley Vaughn
Isabella Vick
Liza Walker
Amanda Williams
Reece Williams
William Wood
Brenn Woodman
Carlos Yanez Carr
Alexis Zuercher
“We’re excited to share these students’ names with our community,” Ryslinge said, “and I encourage everyone to reach out to any individual they recognize from these lists – or any other student who’s pursuing their goals at OCCC – to congratulate them on their efforts, and encourage them to continue working towards their dreams.”
The Spring 2021 term began at Oregon Coast Community College on Monday, March 29.
Applications are open for the Summer and Fall 2021 terms. Students interested in exploring the many offerings at Oregon Coast Community College are encouraged to apply (there is no obligation to attend after applying) and meet with an academic advisor to discuss the programs and subjects offered, and how they fit with each student’s own academic and career aspirations.
OCCC offers a variety of degree and certificate programs, including University Transfer Degree programs and its innovative teaching degree program, created in partnership with Western Oregon University and the Lincoln County School District.
Learn more, and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu. Follow OCCC on Facebook and Instagram, @occcsharks. Or, call the College at 541-867-8501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.