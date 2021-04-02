Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Even as Oregon Coast Community College plans a Fall 2021 term that will look a lot more “normal” than the current academic year – with many more in-classroom, on-campus courses planned along with enhanced student events and activities – students in the year of the pandemic continue to adapt to distance learning over laptops and mobile devices in living rooms, kitchens, and cars.

“We continue to be overwhelmed with admiration for our students as they navigate this unprecedented year,” said OCCC President Dr. Birgitte Ryslinge. “One cannot help but be awed by the way Oregon Coast students have stepped up to the pandemic conditions and continued working towards their academic goals with such tenacity and grit.”

Excelling academically at the college level is always praiseworthy, but to be able to do so in such trying circumstances is even more impressive. The Oregon Coast Community College family is honored to announce the recipients of the College’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List, and President’s List for Winter 2021.

To be eligible, students must have completed a minimum of six graded credits during the term, and have met the GPA requirements for the given level of honors.

Honor Roll: 3.25-3.49 Grade Point Average

Flor Aparicio-Reyes

Seth Bodtke

Megan Clark

Jayme Elmore

Jessica Fantroy

Kaylee Kappus

Kaylani McMillan

Veronica Mendoza

Liliana Munoz Valladolid

Mariah Sandoz

Caleb Sutton

Cierra Topete

Jason Velazquez

Emily Welch-Russell

Janet Zamorano Moreno

Dean’s List: 3.5-3.74 Grade Point Average

Jessica Beehner

Sara Birman

Emily Braunstein

Allene Brennan

Heather Bridges

Jessica Cawley

Heather Clair Simas

Danielle Clark

Allison Cleland

Rayanne Damrow

Harley Engen

Anastacia Flatt

Jessica Flores Martinez

Miranda Glover

Colin Hale

Ashya Jenkins-Smith

Taylor Keepers

Cora Kehr

Abigail Krupar

Patricia Majeski

Raven Martin

Xitlali Mason

Alina Mason

Joshua McAvoy

Leslie Melo Lira

Naphtali Meyer

David Potter

Yeliel Rinehart

Omar Ruiz Garcia

Savannah Russo

Gabriella Slaughter-Roark

Gage Stephensen

Ramon Topete

Amelia Valentine

Jade Weber

Connor Willeford

President’s List: 3.75-4.0 Grade Point Average

Tessa Adamson

Samantha Albright

Olivia Anderson

Hailey Baker

Diana Ayllin Baltazar Gonzalez

Amanda Barnhart

Christina Baskett

Larenda Bennett

Rebekah Bina

Emily Bjornsgard

Chyanna Blackburn

Cassandra Brandt

Tanaya Brown

Melissa Campana

Julia Clemens

Barbara Culbertson

Hailey Dalke

Jacob DeVries

Shaneon Dinwoodie

Cynthia Dorsey

Tabitha Drago

Megan Edgeworth

Jenny Elmore

Jessica Eubank

Angelina Felix Cantua

Mahala Fisher

Kimberly Fizznoglia

Sally Flatt

Michelle Fortin

Cristian Garcia Garcia

Robert Gaskins

Ira Gray

Patricia Hedrick

Arath Hernandez Castro

Jennifer Highland

Zanielle Hudson

Ashlee Johnson

Jordana Johnson

Patricia King

Katie Kirk-Brown

William Kunde

Brianna Lagula

Rita Latta

Crystal Linenko

Joel Lorenzo

Melissa MacDonald

Leta Main

Jacob Martin

Brenda Martin

Nikki Martinez

Guadalupe Martinez-Galicia

Jamie Martinson

Tayler McAlpine

Rebecca Meisner

Taelyn Miller

Renee Mooney

Kaitlyn Myers

Kaci Noah

Elva Noriega

Erin Nusbaum

Avarie Owens

Jennifer Margarette Parker

Julia Portaro

Samantha Raines

Taya Riley

Ashley Rodriguez

Alejandra Rosales Cortes

Tanya Russell

Justin Salisbury

Ethan Schutze

Kaitlyn Schwab

Shyla Sell

Tamara Sibley

Lauren Smith

Nicholas Spangler

Tiffany Stewart

Kelly Stinson

Tristan Sudborough

Joy Thayer

Joselyn Trujillo Teodoro

Cameron Vasquez

Shirley Vaughn

Isabella Vick

Liza Walker

Amanda Williams

Reece Williams

William Wood

Brenn Woodman

Carlos Yanez Carr

Alexis Zuercher

“We’re excited to share these students’ names with our community,” Ryslinge said, “and I encourage everyone to reach out to any individual they recognize from these lists – or any other student who’s pursuing their goals at OCCC – to congratulate them on their efforts, and encourage them to continue working towards their dreams.”

The Spring 2021 term began at Oregon Coast Community College on Monday, March 29.

Applications are open for the Summer and Fall 2021 terms. Students interested in exploring the many offerings at Oregon Coast Community College are encouraged to apply (there is no obligation to attend after applying) and meet with an academic advisor to discuss the programs and subjects offered, and how they fit with each student’s own academic and career aspirations.

OCCC offers a variety of degree and certificate programs, including University Transfer Degree programs and its innovative teaching degree program, created in partnership with Western Oregon University and the Lincoln County School District.

Learn more, and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu. Follow OCCC on Facebook and Instagram, @occcsharks. Or, call the College at 541-867-8501.

