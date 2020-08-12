Eight months ago, few of us would have believed that COVID-19 would still be wreaking havoc with everything from plans to go out to dinner, to family gatherings, to social events – and to education.
Students attending Oregon Coast Community College know that havoc all too well.
“So much of Lincoln County’s economy is dependent on the service industry, and many of our students work in this sector,” said Dan Lara, OCCC’s Vice President of Academic Affairs. “This sector has been slow to recover and a significant number of our students are struggling to find work. Additionally, many of our students are the primary wage earners in their families. The pandemic has really taken a toll on the security of the whole family.”
“Even before the pandemic,” Lara continued, “a significant portion of our students struggled with food and housing insecurity, and now they must make difficult choices – pay to continue their schooling, or pay rent and buy food. The College’s Student Pandemic Support Fund provides these students a path to continue their education, and, ultimately, a path to greater economic security for themselves and their families.”
“Just like many others in our community, OCCC students have been impacted by COVID-19. Many cannot afford tuition to continue their studies. Others are just one flat tire away from having to drop out, quashing their dreams of studying nursing, aquarium science, mathematics, business, becoming a teacher, transferring to a four-year institution, and more,” said Dr. Birgitte Ryslinge, OCCC President.
You can make a difference. Your donation to the Student Pandemic Support Fund will help keep those dreams alive for OCCC students and their families. Any amount is greatly appreciated, but with just a $50 donation, the OCCC Foundation will send you a thank-you gift that shows your support of our students – a soft, comfortable, face covering.
The mask is black and features the teal OCCC waves logo. Donors contributing $75 or more will receive a second mask. Masks will be sent to donors beginning in September.
“The greatest thank you comes from the students who know you understand the importance of education and care enough to contribute to their lives and the lives of the Lincoln County residents they will someday serve,” said Andrea (Andi) Spirtos, OCCC Foundation Development Director.
The Oregon Coast Community College Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public benefit organization, Federal Tax ID# 93-1290953.
For additional information and details of how impactful your gift will be, contact President Ryslinge at 541-867-8530 or birgitte.ryslinge@oregoncoast.edu, or Andi Spirtos at 541-867-8531 or andrea.spirtos@oregoncoast.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.