Giving is in Andi Spirtos’ DNA. And now she’s sharing that spirit with the Oregon Coast Community College Foundation.
“My paternal grandmother was Amish, and from my youngest days it was ingrained in me to give,” said Spirtos, who was named the OCCC’s Foundation Development Director late last month.
If a spirit of giving is foundational to Spirtos, so is a belief in the power of higher education.
“Education is an important component of advancement,” she said. “I was the first girl in my family to go to college, and I am a firm believer in education, and in OCCC.”
Spirtos knows Lincoln County and Oregon Coast Community College. She recently worked in development on behalf of the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, and has served as a volunteer member of the board of the OCCC Foundation since 2017.
Spirtos said she knows many other Lincoln County residents share her beliefs in the power of education and of community colleges.
“I’m looking forward to hearing from those who would like to learn more about how they can make a difference in this vital institution, and in the lives of our students and their families,” she said.
In addition to once practicing law and a Certified Fund Raising Executive, Andi is also an author and editor. Her book “Not in My Wildest Dreams” was published in 1995, and she was co-editor and author of “Cutting Edge Technologies: The Future of the Community College” in 1993. She is a former columnist and editor for such publications as “Seventeen” magazine, the “Trumpeter,” “Youth News” and “Random Acts.”
The recipient of a Decorated Legion of Merit who was also named Woman of the Year by ABI, Spirtos received a Presidential Order of Merit and a Medallion of Recognition from the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and Bachelor of Arts in education, cum laude, from the University of Dubuque; Master of Arts in guidance counseling, cum laude, from the University of Iowa; Doctor of Jurisprudence from Loyola University; and Doctor of Education, abd, in institutional management from Pepperdine University. She earned her CFRE designation in 2014.
Andi adds she is “married to a wonderful man” and is “Mom” to Maggie, a 165-pound, 3-year-old English Mastiff. They live in South Beach.
Learn more about the OCCC Foundation at oregoncoast.edu/foundation.
