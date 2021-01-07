CampusAerial1.jpg

The Fall Term of 2020 was unlike any that has come before.

Students beginning their college careers did so in cyberspace instead of classrooms. Study sessions with fellow classmates weren’t possible, except for those held via FaceTime, Google Hangouts, or Zoom. A

fter a particularly tough test, there wasn’t even the opportunity to grab a slice of hot pizza and a cold soda from the ‘Your College Store’ at the Newport Campus and commiserate with other students in the Commons.

“Despite this challenging, unusual term, our students persevered,” said OCCC President Dr. Birgitte Ryslinge. “Our faculty and staff were awed by the dedication and resilience our OCCC Sharks exhibited day after day, week after week, throughout the Fall.”

Excelling academically at the college level is always praiseworthy, but to be able to do so in such trying circumstances is even more impressive. The Oregon Coast Community College family is honored to announce the recipients of the College’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List, and President’s List for Fall 2020.

Honor Roll: 3.25-3.49

Seth Bodtke

Allene Brennan

Danielle Clark

Allison Cleland

Barbara Culbertson

Rayanne Damrow

Shaneon Dinwoodie

Jenny Elmore

Harmony George

Kristen King

Darius King

Patricia Majeski

Veronica Mendoza

Phillip Miller

Anastasia Montano

David Potter

Ellana Taylor

Samuel Watson

Jade Weber

Connor Willeford

Mindy Wyles

Dean’s List: 3.5-3.74

Madison Berry

Tanaya Brown

Hailey Dalke

Brandy Ebert-Ketcher

Jayme Elmore

Harley Engen

Jessica Fantroy

Flor Isela Gaspar Marquez

Shelby Johnston

Sharon Kang

Zachary Kegley

Abigail Krupar

Melissa MacDonald

Jacob Martin

Xitlali Mason

Kaylani McMillan

Rebecca Meisner

Leslie Melo Lira

Naphtali Meyer

Desirea Nickerson

Avarie Owens

Yeliel Rinehart

Ashley Rodriguez

Micah Rosas

Savannah Russo

Kelly Stinson

Tristan Sudborough

Cierra Topete

Amelia Valentine

Isabella Vick

Emily Welch-Russell

Aldona Williams

President’s List: 3.75-4.0

Tessa Adamson

Olivia Anderson

Hailey Baker

Diana Ayllin Baltazar Gonzalez

Amanda Barnhart

Christina Baskett

Evangeline Benham

Larenda Bennett

Rebekah Bina

Sara Birman

Emily Bjornsgard

Shannon Blackburn

Chyanna Blackburn

Cassandra Brandt

Emily Braunstein

Melissa Campana

Julia Clemens

Jacob DeVries

Savannah Duncan

Gracee Esquivel

Elizabet Estrada Cornejo

Angelina Felix Cantua

Mahala Fisher

Kimberly Fisher

Sally Flatt

Jessica Flores Martinez

Michelle Fortin

Shannon Foster

Robert Gaskins

Ira Gray

Melissa Hernandez-Pacheco

Jennifer Highland

Celia Ifran

Ashlee Johnson

Quinton Jones

Cora Kehr

Ariel Kramer

William Kunde

Kortney Kurmins-Hahn

Rita Latta

Crystal Linenko

Leta Main

Nikki Martinez

Guadalupe Martinez-Galicia

Jamie Martinson

Tayler McAlpine

Joshua McAvoy

Luke McCarthy

Renee Mooney

Elva Noriega

Kaycie Otis

Christopher Parker

Jennifer Margarette Parker

Julia Portaro

Adam Potter

Eric Power

Samantha Raines

Ashly Reed

Taya Riley

Alejandra Rosales Cortes

Tanya Russell

Ethan Schutze

Kaitlyn Schwab

Ronald Shearer

Lauren Smith

Nicholas Spangler

Gage Stephensen

Tiffany Stewart

Ramon Topete

Joselyn Trujillo Teodoro

Cameron Vasquez

Shirley Vaughn

Jason Velazquez

Reece Williams

Amanda Williams

William Wood

Brenn Woodman

Kristen Woolery

Janet Zamorano Moreno

Alexis Zuercher

“We’re excited to share these students’ names with our community,” Ryslinge said, “and I encourage everyone to reach out to any individual they recognize from these lists – or any other student who’s pursuing their goals at OCCC – to congratulate them on their efforts, and encourage them to continue working towards their dreams.”

The Winter 2021 term began at Oregon Coast Community College on Monday, Jan. 4. This Winter, in-person instruction will resume for the College’s marine welding program, which launched just a year ago. Meanwhile, the College has built new EMT, Nursing Assistant, and Medical Assistant lab spaces at its North County Center in Lincoln City, and classes are underway this term in all three programs.

OCCC offers a variety of degree and certificate programs, including University Transfer Degree programs and its innovative teaching degree program, created in partnership with Western Oregon University and the Lincoln County School District.

New students can begin their studies with the start of the Spring Term in April 2021. A good place to start is by filling out an application at oregoncoast.edu/apply, and then scheduling a free one-on-one (via Zoom) meeting with a friendly academic advisor. Learn more, and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu.

