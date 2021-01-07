The Fall Term of 2020 was unlike any that has come before.
Students beginning their college careers did so in cyberspace instead of classrooms. Study sessions with fellow classmates weren’t possible, except for those held via FaceTime, Google Hangouts, or Zoom. A
fter a particularly tough test, there wasn’t even the opportunity to grab a slice of hot pizza and a cold soda from the ‘Your College Store’ at the Newport Campus and commiserate with other students in the Commons.
“Despite this challenging, unusual term, our students persevered,” said OCCC President Dr. Birgitte Ryslinge. “Our faculty and staff were awed by the dedication and resilience our OCCC Sharks exhibited day after day, week after week, throughout the Fall.”
Excelling academically at the college level is always praiseworthy, but to be able to do so in such trying circumstances is even more impressive. The Oregon Coast Community College family is honored to announce the recipients of the College’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List, and President’s List for Fall 2020.
Honor Roll: 3.25-3.49
Seth Bodtke
Allene Brennan
Danielle Clark
Allison Cleland
Barbara Culbertson
Rayanne Damrow
Shaneon Dinwoodie
Jenny Elmore
Harmony George
Kristen King
Darius King
Patricia Majeski
Veronica Mendoza
Phillip Miller
Anastasia Montano
David Potter
Ellana Taylor
Samuel Watson
Jade Weber
Connor Willeford
Mindy Wyles
Dean’s List: 3.5-3.74
Madison Berry
Tanaya Brown
Hailey Dalke
Brandy Ebert-Ketcher
Jayme Elmore
Harley Engen
Jessica Fantroy
Flor Isela Gaspar Marquez
Shelby Johnston
Sharon Kang
Zachary Kegley
Abigail Krupar
Melissa MacDonald
Jacob Martin
Xitlali Mason
Kaylani McMillan
Rebecca Meisner
Leslie Melo Lira
Naphtali Meyer
Desirea Nickerson
Avarie Owens
Yeliel Rinehart
Ashley Rodriguez
Micah Rosas
Savannah Russo
Kelly Stinson
Tristan Sudborough
Cierra Topete
Amelia Valentine
Isabella Vick
Emily Welch-Russell
Aldona Williams
President’s List: 3.75-4.0
Tessa Adamson
Olivia Anderson
Hailey Baker
Diana Ayllin Baltazar Gonzalez
Amanda Barnhart
Christina Baskett
Evangeline Benham
Larenda Bennett
Rebekah Bina
Sara Birman
Emily Bjornsgard
Shannon Blackburn
Chyanna Blackburn
Cassandra Brandt
Emily Braunstein
Melissa Campana
Julia Clemens
Jacob DeVries
Savannah Duncan
Gracee Esquivel
Elizabet Estrada Cornejo
Angelina Felix Cantua
Mahala Fisher
Kimberly Fisher
Sally Flatt
Jessica Flores Martinez
Michelle Fortin
Shannon Foster
Robert Gaskins
Ira Gray
Melissa Hernandez-Pacheco
Jennifer Highland
Celia Ifran
Ashlee Johnson
Quinton Jones
Cora Kehr
Ariel Kramer
William Kunde
Kortney Kurmins-Hahn
Rita Latta
Crystal Linenko
Leta Main
Nikki Martinez
Guadalupe Martinez-Galicia
Jamie Martinson
Tayler McAlpine
Joshua McAvoy
Luke McCarthy
Renee Mooney
Elva Noriega
Kaycie Otis
Christopher Parker
Jennifer Margarette Parker
Julia Portaro
Adam Potter
Eric Power
Samantha Raines
Ashly Reed
Taya Riley
Alejandra Rosales Cortes
Tanya Russell
Ethan Schutze
Kaitlyn Schwab
Ronald Shearer
Lauren Smith
Nicholas Spangler
Gage Stephensen
Tiffany Stewart
Ramon Topete
Joselyn Trujillo Teodoro
Cameron Vasquez
Shirley Vaughn
Jason Velazquez
Reece Williams
Amanda Williams
William Wood
Brenn Woodman
Kristen Woolery
Janet Zamorano Moreno
Alexis Zuercher
“We’re excited to share these students’ names with our community,” Ryslinge said, “and I encourage everyone to reach out to any individual they recognize from these lists – or any other student who’s pursuing their goals at OCCC – to congratulate them on their efforts, and encourage them to continue working towards their dreams.”
The Winter 2021 term began at Oregon Coast Community College on Monday, Jan. 4. This Winter, in-person instruction will resume for the College’s marine welding program, which launched just a year ago. Meanwhile, the College has built new EMT, Nursing Assistant, and Medical Assistant lab spaces at its North County Center in Lincoln City, and classes are underway this term in all three programs.
OCCC offers a variety of degree and certificate programs, including University Transfer Degree programs and its innovative teaching degree program, created in partnership with Western Oregon University and the Lincoln County School District.
New students can begin their studies with the start of the Spring Term in April 2021. A good place to start is by filling out an application at oregoncoast.edu/apply, and then scheduling a free one-on-one (via Zoom) meeting with a friendly academic advisor. Learn more, and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu.
