If you are one of the thousands of folks in Lincoln County who have earned some college credits over the years, but have not completed a degree, Oregon Coast Community College wants to meet you. The college is hosting open house events on May 19 and 24, along with an “on-the-spot admissions” event on May 26.
“Every week we hear from adults whose college careers got interrupted by family obligations, work, financial considerations – by life in general,” said Dave Price, OCCC’s vice president for engagement. “The events we’re presenting this month and later this summer are designed for those folks, just as much as they’re meant for more ‘traditional’ aged college students, like those recently graduated from high school, or are about to graduate. With our open house events, and a series of ‘one-stop admissions’ events, we’re out to take the mystery and the complexity out of college admissions.”
Price said one of OCCC’s greatest strengths has been not just small class sizes and amazing faculty, but also a tremendous mix of backgrounds and ages of students.
“The mix of experiences and backgrounds in our classrooms makes for a more vibrant, engaging, and impactful learning experience,” he said.
Join for an Open House
Regardless of age, the decision to attend college is a big one. Whether you are a recent high school graduate or have been working for years and just thinking of starting in college – or finishing a degree you may have started before – Oregon Coast is working to make it easy to make a fresh start.
At the Open House events – 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Central County Campus in Newport and 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the North County Center in Lincoln City – potential students can enjoy a no-pressure, no-obligation evening learning about college programs and services. Tours of campus, punctuated by giveaways of various OCCC merch, along with the opportunity to speak one-on-one with faculty and program directors, can go a long way in helping someone decide whether OCCC is the place where they should set about starting, or finishing, their college career. Note that May 19 is OCCC’s 35th birthday, so attendees at the open house should keep a keen eye out for any leftover birthday cupcakes.
Get started hassle-free, ‘On the Spot’
If you’re ready to take the next step and enroll, our on-the-spot admissions events may be a great place to start. These events – including the next one, from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in Newport and Lincoln City – feature live, in-person support. Not totally comfortable with long online forms? Here, you will find one-on-one help with the online application.
Not sure about how your past credits, if any, may contribute to your OCCC transcript? At this event, you can discuss pre-requisites and get personalized help registering for classes. Not sure how you’ll pay for college? The college will have onsite support to provide details about financial aid, scholarships and more. Attendees will also get direct access to friendly student success coaches to ensure the classes they are registering for are the ones they need to pursue their particular goals.
Whether you seek a one-year certificate, a two-year associate degree, or a transfer degree to OSU, Western Oregon University, or elsewhere, the team is here to ensure that when you start here, you can go anywhere.
Pre-register and get Sharks gear
While pre-registration is not required, and the public is invited to attend any of these events, the college hopes attendees will register in advance. The first 20 participants to register for these events will receive free OCCC T-shirts. Pre-register now at bit.ly/visitoccc. Or call 541-867-8501 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.