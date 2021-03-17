Once again this legislative session, Oregon Coast Community College and the Small Business Development Center will host live video town hall meetings between Lincoln County residents and their elected officials in Salem.
The first such event of the legislative session is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 26. The event will be held live, via Zoom, and will feature State Senator Dick Anderson (R - Lincoln City) and State Representative David Gomberg (D - Otis).
Throughout every full-length legislative term, Lincoln County residents can meet regularly with their representatives, live via video conference from Oregon Coast Community College’s facilities.
The public is invited to attend this free event, during which they will have the opportunity to pose questions directly to their elected representatives, via videoconference. A limited number of seats will be available at the OCCC North County Center for anyone who cannot participate via Zoom. Masks are required and strict social-distancing protocols are in place.
To receive a link to join this live town hall via Zoom, click here to access the online pre-registration form, or visit http://bit.ly/LincolnTownHall.
Oregon Coast Community College serves Lincoln County through centers in Waldport, Newport and Lincoln City. To learn more about OCCC and its programs and services, visit www.oregoncoast.edu.
