As the Spring 2022 term winds to a close, Oregon Coast Community College still has new Community Education courses on the horizon. June will bring two classes sure to keep your eyes on the skies: Birding and Kiting.
Rokkaku and You
In ‘Kite Making and Flying,’ a two-session class, participants will utilize a proven no-sew method to create their own unique, durable Tyvek kite. The first session includes design, concept and painting. In the second session, you will construct your kite.
Taught by Lincoln City kite company owners, Ronda Brewer and Lindsey Johnson, the class promises to be fun, a creative time, (almost) no strings attached. The class will be held just before the Lincoln City Summer Kite Festival, and participants will be invited to bring their creations to join in the festivities and to fly their creations as one of Ronda’s Rookies. As one of her “Rookies,” you will be invited to participate in a Rokkaku kite battle with Brewer, a four-time American Kite Flyers Association Rokkaku Kite Battle Champion.
The class is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (bring a lunch!) Wednesdays, June 1 and 8. Cost is $30, plus a $35 materials fee. Register at oregoncoast.edu/communityed or call 541-994-4166.
Birding Basics
Do you find yourself listening to an odd chirp while walking or gardening? Are you fascinated by the random rustlings in the bushes? Do you notice and enjoy the birds in your world, but wish you knew more about these clever and busy neighbors? This is just the class for you.
Participants will learn how birds behave, so it will be easier to find, watch and identify the type you are seeing. Bird identification, adaptions and habitat will be introduced. Birds of the Oregon Coast will be the focus during this two-week class.
Participants will have access to bird guides and binoculars and will learn how to use them. The final session of the class will be a field trip to identify birds in the area.
The class is led by Caren Willoughby and Laura Doyle, of the Audubon Society of Lincoln City. Classes are from 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 6 to 16. Tuition is $40, plus a $10 materials fee. Register at oregoncoast.edu/communityed or call 541-994-4166.
Ready to teach?
The spring season has been busy at Oregon Coast Community College’s Community Education program. In Waldport, county residents have discovered their inner oil painter, with help from instructor Georgina Nielson, while others have sharpened their skills – and their pencils – at Sean Hollenhors’ General Drawing Skills class.
In Newport, players are gathered around square tables for Mah Jongg with Barbara Bush, while others are planning for the inevitable, with Brian Haggerty’s Estate Planning course.
Meanwhile, in Lincoln City, the halls of OCCC’s North County Center ring out with the sounds of Tahitian Drumming with Lewis Smith, and acoustic guitar with Richard Paris, while down the hall, a much quieter groups learns knitting with Rachel Yoder.
If you have a talent or passion you’d like to share with your neighbors, consider teaching a community education class at OCCC. Learn more by calling 541-994-4166 or clicking the link at the top of the page at oregoncoast.edu/communityed
