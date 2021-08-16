The Fall 2021 term for Oregon Coast Community College begins on Sept. 27, and registration is open now.
Students are welcome to apply online and begin the registration process on their own. However, they can also do so on Aug. 17 with personal assistance at every step.
New students can get registered for classes, meet with an advisor, set up financial aid, and be admitted to the College, all in one visit, during the OCCC On-the-Spot Admissions Events. The next event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, in Lincoln City. Oregon Coast’s North County Center is located at 3788 SE High School Drive, in Lincoln City. An earlier event was held in July at the Central County Campus in Newport.
Complete details can be found at oregoncoast.edu/visit.
Meanwhile, the College has opened applications for both the EMT and Medical Assistant programs. Both applications are available at the College’s website, oregoncoast.edu. Applications for those programs close Sept. 1, 2021.
OCCC offers a variety of degree and certificate programs, including University Transfer Degree programs and its innovative teaching degree program, created in partnership with Western Oregon University and the Lincoln County School District.
Learn more, and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu. Follow OCCC on Facebook and Instagram, @occcsharks. Or, call the College at 541-867-8501.
