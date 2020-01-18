An exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at several degree programs and a lively banquet featuring song and scholarship are on tap for the second annual Pearls of Wisdom, an evening at Oregon Coast Community College (OCCC) on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Hosted by the OCCC Foundation, the reception portion of the evening begins with unique tours and demonstrations in the areas of Aquarium Sciences, Early Childhood Education, Chemistry, Art, and Nursing. Attendees will enjoy adult refreshments and appetizers as they visit different areas of the campus.
“Pearls of Wisdom is a celebration of learning,” said OCCC President Birgitte Ryslinge. “For this particular evening, we shine a spotlight on the incredible accomplishments of students at OCCC and how the college’s vibrant programs are relevant to all of Lincoln County.”
Following the tours and reception, attendees will gather for a delicious dinner catered by Side Door Café and a program that will feature the voices of students, faculty, and alumni. Master of Ceremonies David Price, OCCC Director of Marketing and Community Engagement, will guide the evening’s festivities and likely has a surprise or two up his sleeve.
As a Foundation event, there will also be an opportunity for attendees to help support the college when a paddle raise is held after dinner. Emily Fasnacht, OCCC Director of Development, said funds raised at the event will be used by the Foundation to support the college.
“The Foundation raises money to assist students through scholarships, and also augments the ability of the College to meet student needs by purchasing equipment, assisting with program development, and generally enhancing the learning environment at OCCC,” Fasnacht said
Pearls of Wisdom is supported by a number of community sponsors, including Georgia-Pacific, Columbia Bank, NW Natural, Taylor and Taylor Realty Co., and attorney Adam C. Springer.
Tickets for the event are available online at oregoncoastcc.org/foundation. Only 100 tickets will be sold for the event, so interested parties are encouraged to act fast. No tickets will be sold at the door. The evening’s activities begin at 5:30 p.m. with the reception and tours.
For more information about Pearls of Wisdom or the OCCC Foundation, contact Fasnacht at (541) 867-8531.
