Oregon Coast Community College, home of the Sharks, is recruiting for two OCCC student researchers to assist on a geological project titled “Maars to Mars.”
Current students, as well as OCCC students starting in the Summer or Fall 2021 terms, are eligible to apply.
This research project is supported by the Oregon NASA Space Grant Consortium and will be conducted during June 2021. Under the supervision of OCCC Professor Gilbert Bernhardt, a small team will travel to Eastern Oregon for three days to investigate geological features known as maars. Student researchers will assist in collecting sediment samples and taking aerial images using an infrared camera. After the field work, student researchers will work for two weeks in a laboratory setting to analyze sediment samples.
The project will culminate with students presenting their results at the Oregon NASA Space Grant Consortium student research symposium at OSU in the fall. Students will also assist in the creation of an interactive laboratory activity that will be used in a geology course (G201).
Students will receive an $800 stipend and have their travel expenses paid when conducting field research in Eastern Oregon. Getting research experience helps students stand out from the crowd when applying for scholarships, jobs, and admission to academic programs.
The scientific motivation for this research project is to investigate the characteristics of crater-like features called maars, which are found in Central Oregon and on other planetary bodies such as Mars. The identification of water stored within maars in Oregon would establish the likelihood that frozen paleo-water might still be present within similar features on Mars. Thus, maars would offer a potential source of water for extraction by future robotic or manned missions by NASA.
Student Researcher Requirements:
Must be an OCCC student or planning to enroll in fall 2021.
Work well with others.
Have enthusiasm for science and a strong work ethic.
Be able to walk 6 km per day across uneven terrain in Central Oregon.
Be available for a field trip to Eastern Oregon on June 14 -16, two pre-trip meetings, and available for two weeks after the field trip for laboratory work.
Carry up to 30 pounds of equipment and samples.
If you would like to apply for one of the two positions, please send a cover letter to Professor Bernhardt at gilbert.bernhardt@oregoncoast.edu. In your cover letter, make sure to state your academic goals, your experience working in a team, and most importantly, why you are interested in working on this project. Applications are due by the end of day, Sunday May 2, 2021. Questions can also be directed to Prof. Bernhardt at the email address provided.
OCCC offers a variety of degree and certificate programs, including University Transfer Degree programs and its innovative teaching degree program, created in partnership with Western Oregon University and the Lincoln County School District.
New students can begin their studies with the start of the Summer Term in June 2021. The College is in the planning stages now for a Fall term that plans call to feature a largely “normal” lineup of on-site, live classes – along with enhanced options for students who choose to participate in an online environment.
A good place to start is by filling out an application at oregoncoast.edu/apply, and then scheduling a free one-on-one (via Zoom) meeting with a friendly academic advisor. Learn more and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College at oregoncoast.edu.
