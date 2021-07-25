The Fall 2021 term begins Sept. 27. New students can get registered for classes, meet with an advisor, set up financial aid, and be admitted to the College, all in one visit, during the OCCC On-the-Spot Admissions Events. The next events are set for July 27 in Newport, and Aug. 17 in Lincoln City. Complete details can be found at oregoncoast.edu/visit.
Students interested in exploring the many offerings at Oregon Coast Community College are encouraged to apply (there is no obligation to attend after applying) and meet with an academic advisor to discuss the programs and subjects offered, and how they fit with each student’s own academic and career aspirations.
OCCC offers a variety of degree and certificate programs, including University Transfer Degree programs and its innovative teaching degree program, created in partnership with Western Oregon University and the Lincoln County School District.
Learn more at oregoncoast.edu. Or, call the College at 541-867-8501.
