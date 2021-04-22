Students considering beginning their College careers at Oregon Coast are invited to attend one of two open house events set to be delivered live, via Zoom.
The events run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27. The two events are free, and each will cover the same material. Anyone interested in joining can choose either date to attend.
“We’re planning a live, in-person open house for mid-May, featuring tours of our facilities and more,” said Ben Kaufmann, OCCC Associate Dean of Student Affairs. “But, for students exploring OCCC to possibly begin in the Summer or Fall terms, we didn’t want to wait. The information available in either of these two open house sessions will be invaluable to anyone considering starting or returning to college in the summer or fall terms.”
Kaufmann said the events will feature a series of workshops in Zoom breakout rooms which students may choose from based on their particular interests. Among the workshops will be a panel discussion with current OCCC students, and exploration of the financial aid process, a deep dive into OCCC’s varied academic programs and features, and more.
A link to the Open House Zoom session can be found at oregoncoast.edu/open-house.
OCCC offers a variety of degree and certificate programs, including university Transfer Degree programs and its innovative teaching degree program, in partnership with Western Oregon University, Oregon State University, and the Lincoln County School District.
New students can begin their studies with the start of the Summer Term in June 2021. The College is in the planning stages now for a Fall term that plans call to feature a largely “normal” lineup of on-site, live classes – along with enhanced options for students who choose to participate in an online environment.
A good place to start is by filling out an application at oregoncoast.edu/apply, and then scheduling a free one-on-one (via Zoom) meeting with a friendly academic advisor. Learn more and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College at oregoncoast.edu.
