Lincoln County School District is announced this week that Oceanlake Elementary was the recipient of Oregon State’s Seismic Retrofits and Improvement Grant.
Oceanlake Elementary is one of the 35 schools and emergency service buildings to receive Seismic Retrofits and Improvements Grants through this year’s Oregon State Grant Program. As the fifth school in Lincoln County School District to receive these funds, Oceanlake Elementary will be receiving $2,499,090 for Seismic Retrofits and Improvements.
Lincoln County School District Schools have received over $9.5 million in Seismic Retrofit and Improvement Grant awards in the past six years: Toledo High School (2014), Newport High School (2016), Sam Case (2016) and Taft Elementary School (2019).
“During these projects, ZCS Engineering has done a very professional job as our contracted architect and we are excited to work with them again on the Oceanlake project,” LCSD Administators said. “DSL Builders has been our General Contractor for the first four projects. DSL has provided us with quality, on time professional services in their work for our district; they will be invited along with other contractors to bid on the Oceanlake Elementary Seismic Retrofit and Improvement project to begin in school year 2020-2021.
“We are both proud and very grateful to be the recipient of Oregon State Grant Program’s funding to provide such critical needs in our facilities.”
