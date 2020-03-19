Statewide, businesses have been forced to adjust after Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced this week that restaurants, bars and other establishments that offer food or beverages for sale are restricted to carryout and delivery only with no on-site consumption permitted due to COVID-19 concerns.
Many restaurants in Lincoln City, such as those located in the Oceanlake District, rely heavily on foot traffic for business. Looking for a solution to their problem, many of the Oceanlake restaurants have teamed up to provide safe, non-contact delivery system for their loyal customers in town.
Partnering with Central Coast Five Dollar Taxi, restaurants like The Grill 1646, The Grub’s On, Marci’s Bar & Bistro, Zest Creperie & Tea House, My Petite Sweet and Best Thai are now all offering meal delivery service. It’s something Dan Clanton, owner of The Grill 1646, has been working on ever since the news broke.
“(Central Coast Five Dollar Taxi) drivers are all licensed in Lincoln County, they’ve gone through background checks and vetting. They’re safe for you guys, which is priority number one for us,” Clanton said. “You guys can order and Dave and his crew will bring you food in a timely manner so you don’t have to go outside. If you prefer, they can drop it at the door and leave as well.”
As is the case with several restaurants statewide, Clanton said he has shifted his business completely online.
“There’s no cash exchange. The delivery fee is already in there, so all you have to do is order,” Clanton said.
Last week, The Grill and several other Lincoln City businesses pledged to feed the K-12 students affected by the state’s six-week school closure. For Clanton, that promise is still in tact.
“As always, the kids eat free,” he said. “If you have kids at home, and they want a free hot dog, in the special notes just tell me how many kids, peanut butter and jelly or hot dog, and that’ll go out with your paid meal.”
The Grill 1646
Phone: 541-614-1646
Website: grill1646.com
Marci’s Bar & Bistro
Phone: 541-418-5473
Website: marcisbar.com
Zest Creperie & Tea House
Phone: 541-921-1423
Website: zestcreperie.com
My Petite Sweet
Phone: 541-418-5294
Website: mypetitesweet.com
Best Thai
Phone: 541-641-1777
Website: Best Thai Facebook Page
