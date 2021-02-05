Oksenholt Capital announced they have grown their C-Suite team with the addition of Annie L. Robertson as their Chief Legal Officer & Director of Public Affairs.
Robertson joins the company's leadership team to helm the internal legal and public affairs efforts - as well as business transactional efforts - for Oksenholt Capital and other companies under the Oksenholt Family of Companies’ umbrella.
Robertson most recently served as a partner at the Wenatchee-based law firm of Jeffers, Danielson, Sonn & Aylward. Prior to her time there, she served as a Partner in the Portland office of Lane Powell PC, where she worked for ten years. Attracting Robertson away from a thriving law firm practice is seen as a notable coup at Oksenholt Capital – the company has been a client of Robertson’s for more than 8 years.
“Annie Robertson has been a trusted and key member of our team for many years as our go-to outside legal counsel,” said Jon Oksenholt, Founder and CEO of Oksenholt Capital. “Over the years, we have worked with many lawyers and Annie is simply the best of the best. She exemplifies professional excellence in every sense of the word, she understands the unique dynamics of our industries-of-focus, has proven to be a highly skilled and effective member of our team, and has played a crucial role in our overall growth.
"We are thrilled to officially welcome her to the Oksenholt Capital team and look forward to having her leadership, impressive skill-set, and wise counsel in-house as we continue to grow.”
Robertson, for her part, sounds equally enthusiastic about her new role.
“As a law firm partner, I enjoyed the years spent working with the leadership group at Oksenholt Capital," she said. "Time and again, the founders and others in leadership have demonstrated the highest levels of integrity, team efficacy, and comradery, making the decision to join in-house an easy and clear one for me. This team is full of exceptionally talented, hard-working, and fun people who care deeply about what they do. I am honored to join the Oksenholt Capital team and give my undivided focus to the longevity and growth of this business.”
In her role as Chief Legal Officer, Robertson is responsible for overseeing and providing leadership and strategic direction, as well as the management of legal affairs, public policy, charitable giving, and long-term business planning. Robertson’s extensive experience practicing in the areas of real estate, business law, corporate governance, and intellectual property in Oregon and Washington brings significant value to the table for Oksenholt Capital and the Oksenholt Family of Companies.
Robertson also has a strong record of accomplishment in terms of being an involved and contributing member of the legal industry. She serves as Secretary of the Washington State Bar Business Law Section Executive Committee and as a board member of the Pybus Public Market Board.
She enjoys providing pro bono volunteer services to nonprofit organizations and has previously served as outside general counsel to both the Catalyst Wilderness Therapy Program and the Special Olympics of Oregon, as well as served on the Board of Directors of NAPE, a nonprofit organization that provides higher education opportunities to underprivileged communities in Africa. Robertson plans to continue her industry involvement as she transitions to her new role at Oksenholt Capital.
About Oksenholt Capital
Oksenholt Capital specializes in real estate acquisition, development, and management with a focus on income producing multi-family properties located in tertiary markets. In addition, Oksenholt Capital strives to continually improve its properties and investments while also building prosperity, cashflow and security for its affiliates and partners. Learn more about the company at https://oksenholtcapital.com/ .
