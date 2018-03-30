The Annual Fools’ Day Cabaret will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 31, in the auditorium of the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway. 101.
The event is designed as a rambunctious fund-raiser for the Lincoln City Warming Shelter.
The Lincoln City Warming Shelter operates a homeless resource center and an overnight shelter at Taft Hall at SE 48th Place in Lincoln City.
Combining song, dance, jokes and more, the cabaret is the ultimate example of a group of performers becoming more than the sum of its parts and producing something special, according to a release from the Lincoln City Warming Shelter.
And it was the lure of directing such a production that persuaded longtime theatrical impresario Phyllis Thompson to come out of retirement to helm the second annual Fools’ Day Cabaret.
“This is about coming together and making a better community,” Thompson said. “When people work together, there’s really nothing they cannot do.”
Retired from a career teaching theater arts, Thompson comes to the effort with sterling credentials: a bachelor’s in Music from the University of Connecticut, a master’s in Acting from Michigan State University and an MFA in Directing from Florida State University.
Thompson’s troupe of performers will take to the stage on Saturday, March 31, serving up a smorgasbord of songs, dances, tricks, jokes, skits and music aimed at adult audiences.
Performers will include several returnees, back by popular request, including deadpan comedy from Lewis Smith, lively music from Nora Sherwood and Gary Burman, and a suitably saucy performance from Elizabeth Black and her Sisters.
Warming Shelter President Patrick Alexander who returns to emcee the event, said the group is thrilled to have Thompson’s help in drawing attention to The Warming Shelter's mission.
“Homelessness is no joke,” Alexander said. “It comes with real costs to our society, on top of the personal pain for those who have to live without things the rest of us take for granted. With Phyllis on board, we are able to present an evening of light-hearted silliness in aid of a very serious cause.”
Alexander said the evening will include the ensemble performance and a salute to slapstick, with guests invited to bid on a range of gourmet cream pies donated by local restaurants — each far too delicious to waste on throwing.
Guests will be invited to step into the spotlight themselves by telling their favorite joke for a chance at winning a gift basket — or paying a proxy to take to the stage on their behalf.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Warming Shelter, which offers emergency weather shelter during the winter in addition to a year-round homelessness resource center located in Taft.
Organizer said admission to the event includes a delicious dessert of raspberry fool. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase.
Tickets for the event are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and are available from Warming Shelter board members or online at www.lincolncityculturalcenter.org.
For more information, call 541-994-9994.
