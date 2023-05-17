Born and raised in Newport, Rizo, AKA Amelia Zirin-Brown returns to shares a look at the many colored facets of our lives in her new show, “Prizmatism."

Rizo

The show is set for 7:30 p.m. May 26 and 27 at the Newport Performing Arts Center.

The show is set for May 26 and 27 at the Newport Performing Arts Center (PAC), 777 W Olive Street in Newport, presented by Pacific Dance Ensemble (PDE).

