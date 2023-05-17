Born and raised in Newport, Rizo, AKA Amelia Zirin-Brown returns to shares a look at the many colored facets of our lives in her new show, “Prizmatism."
The show is set for May 26 and 27 at the Newport Performing Arts Center (PAC), 777 W Olive Street in Newport, presented by Pacific Dance Ensemble (PDE).
Using the portal of glamor, seduction and powerhouse vocals, Rizo welcomes you into her prismatic world where the femme divine reigns. An international cult favorite, Rizo was referred to in the New York Times as, “Sensational... A fierce but kindhearted fusion of comedy, burlesque, performance art and rock ‘n’ roll.”
Rizo is a provocateur with an electric wit and has been called a “diva par excellence” by The Guardian. Live, she is an eyeful. In the studio she has collaborated with Moby, Reggie Watts, and Yo-Yo Ma; whose album Songs of Joy & Peace, which features Rizo, won a Grammy Award.
When asked why the show is called “Prizmatism” she explains,
“I talk about prisms”, and just as a prism refracts light into its many colors or facets, her show brings together the many parts of her life," she said. “On stage I’m the center of attention, the prism of everybody’s life. The show explores the prism of the various chapters of our lives, as well as how I see my job as a reflector of the audience’s light.”
A graduate of Newport High School, she is the daughter of longtime Newport residents and actors Ernie Brown and Deborah Zirin.
Rizo studied for years with Nancy Mittleman at Newport School of Artistic Movement and performed with Pacific Dance Ensemble.
“She takes the audience on journey, weaving together songs, stories and comedy, juxtaposing the silly and the profound, belting out incredible vocals and literally playing with the audience to the delight of all," PDE Director Nancy Mittleman said. "She brings her audiences together as a community and they leave feeling connected, with a shared experience, and a little more love in their hearts.”
Rizo explains her enthusiasm for bringing her show back to the community that raised her saying,
“There’s so much connection and love here,” she says, “I think it helps ground me to weave in the high-heeled metropolitan vibe of Rizo with the hippy child Amelia."
There’s plenty of music in her performances, both covers and her own songs (both new and classic), with brilliant musicians from Seattle and Portland backing her up. Band musicians include, Steve Moore (USA) is a pianist, trombonist, composer and author born in Seattle. Moore has released two solo albums and been an accompanist for Sufjan Stevens, Neko Case, K.D. Lang, Alexi Murdoch, First Aid Kit, Eyvind Kang and Bill Frisell.
“I was raised in an incredible community that really fostered artists,” she said. "I’m so excited to bring a show that is the essence of the artist who was made on the coast and who has come back to share it. I feel really happy.”
“Prizmatism” will be performed one weekend only, Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are available at coastarts.org, at the PAC box office or by calling 541-265-ARTS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.