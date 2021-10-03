Pacific City Fly Fishing and Guide Service is known as the ‘biggest little fly shop’ on the Oregon Coast. It’s the brainchild of Jack Harrell, known by the local fishermen as ‘Flyman,’ Jack is the Pacific Coast’s quintessential fly fishing whisperer.
“He’s the guy the people who write books about this stuff come to learn from,” said James Huffman, a regular customer of the Harrells. “He’s an expert, this is the Disneyland of fishing.”
Anything you can catch on a typical setup on the coast, you can lure with a fly rod outfit, says Jack.
Jack moved to Pacific City over 20 years ago after retiring from the City of Santa Cruz where he was in charge of wharf construction and maintenance, he was also a diver and of course fished every chance he got.
The fly shop is located in Pacific City, at 35580 Brooten Rd. They have been providing quality fly fishing tackle at low prices and professional guide service for over twelve years on the Nestucca River, Town Lake, Hebo Lake and Pacific Ocean.
Pacific City is also known as the Home of the Dory fleet. Jack and John Harrell, Jack’s son have been members of the Dorymen’s Association for over 10 years. Captain John runs dory charters out of Pacific City for fly fishing and light tackle anglers.
Fly fishing opportunities abound in the many rivers, lakes, streams and ocean waters teeming, most of the time, with Salmon, Steelhead, Trout, Rockfish and Ling Cod. Whether you prefer the fresh waters of Town Lake for a family fly-fishing excursion or a trip down the Nestucca for the more experienced fisherman, Pacific City Fly Fishing has all the fly rods, reels, flys and tackle needed for an amazing trip.
Jack enjoys sharing his love of fly fishing with any and all who want to learn. His patient attitude and years of honing his craft make him wise in the ways of fishing and life. He enjoys sharing all he has learned with others by teaching them to cast the perfect fly and take care of the land he calls home; that home located a short distance from the Pacific Ocean, Pacific City’s Town lake, the Nestucca River and more.
Following in his father’s footsteps, “Captain” John is also an avid sportsman and fly fisherman. Whether captaining their Dory ‘Gold Comet’ on the Pacific Ocean, fly fishing for rock fish or navigating the waters of the Nestucca River in a drift boat, John is at home at the helm of their boats. Combined, this father and son team guide Pacific City Fly Fishing and Guide Service towards those who wish to sink their teeth into the enjoyable sport of fly fishing.
Trips are exciting and productive for all levels of anglers. Rockfish are the main species caught this last season, but they did bring in a fair number of coho salmon. These trips are fun for both advanced and beginning fly fishers.
The Dory is limited to four anglers maximum, with a minimum of two, and the Harrells supply all the needed fly fishing equipment for the trip, - but you are welcome to bring your own fly tackle if you’d like. John cleans and fillets all the fish, and bags them, and cooks all your crab.
