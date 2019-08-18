Expecting a baby is an exciting time for pregnant women, and a bit of good information can make it the best experience possible.
To help, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital is offering a one-day intensive childbirth class on Saturday, Sept. 7, from noon to 6 p.m.
The class will be instructed by Stephanie Marshall, RN, and Trista Selfridge, RN. Class topics include:
- Preparing for the challenges of labor and delivery.
- Learning about breastfeeding, relaxation techniques, what to expect when you arrive at the hospital, postpartum care, newborn care, and more.
- Addressing your fears by connecting with your partner or labor coach.
- Discussing options for handling pain.
- Learning about the basics of medical interventions and possible complications.
The class is free for those who plan to deliver at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital’s Family Birthing Center. Refreshments and snacks will be provided, along with the opportunity to tour the Family Birthing Center.
Registration is required and can be done by calling 541-996-7179.
