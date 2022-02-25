The Bureau of Land Management in partnership with Oregon Coast Council for the Arts and Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses are pleased to announce the start of an Artist-in-Residence (AiR) program at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area (ONA).
Applications are being accepted until March 7 for this three-week program, which is scheduled to begin on May 14. Artists from all artistic disciplines will be considered and are encouraged to apply.
In this first year of the Yaquina Head AiR program, efforts will focus on attracting local artists with an established connection to this treasured “place”. Together, sponsors will then select one artist to interpret the distinctive resources found at Yaquina Head ONA through their artistic medium. The spring season will offer an ideal time to visit and draw inspiration from Yaquina Head ONA, with a bounty of new life in the form of nesting seabirds, seal pups and migrating whales.
“I can hardly think of a better inspiration and designer than nature itself,” shared OCCA Executive Director Jason Holland. “To create in, and be inspired by, the beautiful surroundings found at Yaquina Head during a season of birth and new life is particularly fitting. Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is honored to partner with Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area, BLM, and the Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses for this fantastic opportunity for local artists.”
National Conservation Lands, such as Yaquina Head ONA, are designated to conserve special features and provide exceptional opportunities for recreation and scientific research. The selected artist will be provided an onsite workspace to develop creative products that help promote public stewardship of the unique natural and cultural environment of Yaquina Head ONA.
During their stay, the artist will offer one public presentation to share their work and build a stronger connection between public resources and the local community. Artists are asked to donate one digital product of artistic media completed during their residency for AiR promotional purposes. The artist will retain both the original art and the copyright.
Applicants must be over 18 years of age, a U.S. resident and apply within the deadline period.
Interested artists may find more information and application materials at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/artist-in-residence/air-sites/yaquina-head.
Applications must be received by midnight March 7 and should be submitted via email at blm_or_no_yhona_comments@blm.gov.
