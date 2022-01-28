Small grants that often make a large difference in ensuring arts access for Oregonians, especially in rural areas, have been awarded to 109 statewide arts organizations by the Oregon Arts Commission for FY2022. Twelve more small arts organizations qualified than in fiscal year 2021.
Awarded to arts organizations in virtually every region of the state, small operating grants are designed to provide support to arts organizations with budgets under $150,000. Eligibility is limited to organizations who have operated as an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit for two years or more and provide ongoing, sustained artistic programming and outreach programs. Each organization received $2,178, slightly more than twice the amount awarded in fiscal year 2021.
“The Arts Commission’s Small Operating Grants allow minuscule, all-volunteer organizations to have an outsized impact,” said Erin Scheessele, executive director of Orgelkids USA. “It frees us up to dream bigger and to bring a bit of wonder to our communities. For Orgelkids, that meant we could focus resources on designing and building a bike for our pipe organ so that we could continue our outreach and education through the pandemic.”
“Although the Drexel H. Foundation and our community is rural and small compared to other parts of Oregon, our impact is HUGE,” said Sandijean Fuson, president of the Drexel H. Foundation. “Operating costs during COVID increased when we could not rely on our traditional volunteer base. This grant enabled us to keep an unbroken existence of programs we have had for over 25 years, reminding our community they are important.”
“This grant program was developed to increase the Arts Commission’s support of Oregon’s small but mighty arts providers,” said Arts Commission Chair Jenny Green. “These organizations frequently represent the only arts presenter for remote and underserved regions of the state.”
For more information about the Small Operating Grant Program, contact Liora Sponko at (971) 345-1641 or via email at liora.sponko@biz.oregon.gov.
FY2022 Small Operating Grants were awarded to:
Airlie Press, Portland
Anima Mundi Productions, Phoenix
Applegate Regional Theatre Inc., Veneta
Art Accelerated, Tillamook
Art in Oregon, Oregon City
Arts and Business Alliance of Eugene, Eugene
Ashland New Plays Festival, Ashland
Astoria Arts and Movement Center, Astoria
Astoria Visual Arts, Inc., Astoria
Bach Cantata Choir, Portland
Ballet Folklórico Ritmo Alegre, Medford
Bandon Showcase, Inc., Bandon
Beaverton Symphony Orchestra, Beaverton
Blueprint Ensemble Arts & Theatre Initiative, Portland
Boom Arts, Portland
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre, Portland
Bump in the Road Theatre, Portland
C.C. Stern Type Foundry, Portland
Cannon Beach Arts Association, Cannon Beach
Cascadia Center for Arts and Crafts, Government Camp
Cascadia Chapter of National Association of Composers, Portland
Cascadia Concert Opera, Astoria
Cathedral Park Performing Arts Collective, Portland
Ceili of the Valley Society, Salem
Choro in Schola, Portland
Classical Up Close, Tigard
Columbia Arts Guild, Columbia City
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association, Hood River
Conchords Chorale, Tualatin
Corvallis Guitar Society, Corvallis
Corvallis Repertory Singers, Corvallis
CymaSpace, Portland
Dance Wire PDX, Portland
Drexel H. Foundation, Vale
Eastside Theater Company, Gresham
Emerald Empire Art Association, Springfield
Experience Theatre Project, Beaverton
Fear No Music , Portland
Festival Chorale Oregon, Salem
Future Prairie, Portland
Gallery Calapooia, Albany
Grande Ronde Symphony Association, La Grande
Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre Northwest, Portland
High Desert Chamber Music, Bend
Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra, Hillsboro
Hoffman Center for the Arts, Manzanita
Inland Northwest Musicians Inc., Hermiston
Integrated Arts (DBA Harmonic Laboratory), Eugene
Keizer Creative Art Association, Salem
Klamath Film, Klamath Falls
Live On Stage, Portland
Media-Rites, Portland
Michael Allen Harrison's Play It Forward, Beaverton
Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia Inc., Albany
Montavilla Jazz Festival, Portland
Morpheus Youth Project, Portland
Music Education & Performing Artists Association, Eugene
North Coast Chorale, Astoria
Opal Center for Arts and Education, Cottage Grove
Open Hearts Open Minds, Portland
OperaBend, Bend
Orchestra Next, Eugene
Oregon Artists Series Foundation, Salem
Oregon Arts Watch, Portland
Oregon Brass Society, Eugene
Oregon Children's Choir Association, Eugene
Oregon Coast Children's Theatre, Toledo
Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival Association, Newport
Oregon Spirit Chorus, Salem
Oregon Symphonic Band, Beaverton
Orgelkids USA, Corvallis
Partners for the PAC, Astoria
PDX Contemporary Ballet, Portland
Performance Works NorthWest, Portland
Peruvian Cultural Festival and Events, Beaverton
Piano Santa Foundation, Portland
PlayWrite, Portland
Portland Chamber Music, Portland
Portland Chamber Orchestra, Portland
Portland Festival Symphony, Portland
Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble , Portland
Portland Taiko , Portland
Portland Wind Symphony, Portland
Rasika Society for Arts of India, Hillsboro
Resonance Vocal Ensemble, Portland
Risk-Reward, Portland
Riverbend Live!, Winston
Salem Philharmonia Orchestra, Salem
Salem Pops Orchestra, Salem
Salem Symphonic Winds, Salem
Salem Youth Symphony Association, Salem
Scalehouse, Bend
Southern Oregon Guild, Cave Junction
Steps for Youth, Portland
The Dalles Art Association, The Dalles
The Geezer Gallery, Portland
The Verona Studio, Salem
Tolovana Arts Colony, Cannon Beach
Tualatin Valley Community Band, Tigard
Tualatin Valley Creates, Beaverton
Twilight Theater Company, Portland
Umpqua Symphony Association, Roseburg
Valley Art Association , Forest Grove
Willamette Jazz Society, Eugene
Willamette University, Salem
Willamette Valley Symphony, Albany
Women in Film-Portland, Portland
Wordcrafters in Eugene, Eugene
ZENAZEZZA INC., Portland
