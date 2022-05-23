The Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society is having their monthly speaker series meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, via Zoom. Please join for Interpretation: An Important Skill for Naturalists.
The event is free and open to the public. You must register to receive the Zoom link and password by 5 p.m. Friday June, 3. Register at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/speaker-series-meeting-tickets-345783938067
Sign in information will be emailed after registration closes on June 3. The program begins promptly at 10 a.m. so please sign in a few minutes ahead of time.
What is natural history interpretation? Why is it important for naturalists? Learn about the art of interpretation and how you can incorporate it in your programs. Tips, techniques, resources and challenges will be discussed. Interpretation has changed in recent times with social media and in-person to virtual programs, so how do we adapt?
The speaker, Joy Primrose, enjoys engaging with visitors in informal place-based learning from leading guided estuary walks, whale watching and tabling events to presenting campground programs and other presentations. She became a Certified Marine Naturalist through The Whale Museum in August 2010 and a Certified Interpretive Guide (CIG) through the National Association of Interpretation in December 2015. She has participated in Oregon State Parks Whale Watching Spoken Here program since March 2005, and as a volunteer interpreter at Oregon State University's Hatfield Marine Science Visitor Center since 2014. She was also a volunteer interpreter at the Oregon Coast Aquarium from 2007-2015. Joy is currently President of the American Cetacean Society-Oregon Chapter and an American Cetacean Society National Board Director.
The American Cetacean Society protects whales, dolphins, porpoises, and their habitats. The non-profit organization was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in San Pedro, CA. Information on the ACS can be found on the website: www.acsonline.org
You can also find us on Facebook now at American Cetacean Society-Oregon Chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.