The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) is hosting Marine Reserves Day on July 13 in recognition of the 10th anniversary of Oregon’s marine reserves.
Throughout Marine Reserves Day, aquarium visitors can meet representatives of the marine reserves' community groups, participate in activities, and learn more about the reserves’ impacts on coastal communities.
Marine reserves are protected sites dedicated to conservation and scientific research. There are five marine reserves located on Oregon’s coast: Cape Falcon, Cascade Head, Otter Rock, Cape Perpetua, and Redfish Rocks. The longest established are Otter Rock and Redfish Rocks, which were designated as official marine reserves in 2012.
Over the last decade, the Oregon Marine Reserves have provided opportunities for beach combers and researchers alike to explore the shores. Ocean development and the removal of marine life are prohibited within the reserves, giving visitors pristine views of the coast while sustaining biodiversity among marine species.
Management and scientific monitoring of the reserves is overseen by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). The Oregon Marine Reserves Program documents changes in habitat characteristics, fish and invertebrate populations, biodiversity, and more. This data contributes to long-term conservation planning while promoting the overall health of Oregon’s marine ecosystems.
Learn more about the Oregon Marine Reserves at oregonmarinereserves.com.
Marine Reserves Day activities are included with the cost of admission. The Aquarium is open every day this summer from 10:00am-6:00pm; plan your visit and purchase tickets at aquarium.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.