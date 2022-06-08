In honor of its members, the Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) is hosting Member Appreciation Week from June 13-19.
During Member Appreciation Week, OCAq members will be granted early access to the aquarium, with doors opening at 9:15 a.m. each day for members only. Members will also receive drink coupons, a 20% gift shop discount, and the opportunity to speak with staff about recent renovations and plans for future improvements.
Throughout Member Appreciation Week, one extra guest may also attend, at no extra cost, per membership, regardless of membership level.
Members play a vital role in supporting OCAq’s mission. Membership purchases help fund aquarium programs and the care of its animals while providing guests with unlimited admission to the aquarium for an entire year, giving more opportunities to connect with Oregon’s marine life.
“Our goal is to continue making the member experience one to remember,” said OCAq’s Membership Manager Donna Carter. “We wouldn’t be here without the support of our loyal members, and I want to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to those who continue to support us.”
Guests are eligible to participate in Member Appreciation Week immediately upon purchasing or renewing an OCAq membership. To learn more or to purchase an Aquarium membership, visit aquarium.org/membership]aquarium.org/membership.
